Apple is now making some of its iPhone processors at TSMC in Arizona: major milestone for USA

Apple is now making some of its A-series mobile processors in the USA, with TSMC's new fab in Arizona achieving a major milestone in the US and CHIPS Act.

Apple is now having its A16 processor made at TSMC's new fab in Arizona, under the same 4nm N4P process node that TSMC's Taiwan factories are using for the best quality and performance.

We have been hearing good things about TSMC's new Fab 21 facility in Arizona, and now that it's pumping out Apple A16 processors, it's another good sign... and fantastic for the United States. Apple is an American company, with Taiwanese giant TSMC opening up a fab on US soil, and now fabbing chips for the iPhone 14.

TSMC is expected to ramp up production at its Fab 21 plant in Arizona over the coming months, with the second stage of its first phase completed, full-scale manufacturing can begin in the first half of 2025. It seems Apple is confident enough with TSMC's ability to make A16 chips at its Arizona fab, because if there were any yield or performance issues, Apple of all companies wouldn't be using them.

We don't know which Apple devices will get the A16 chips made by TSMC in the USA, but the A16 processor itself launched with the iPhone 14 back in 2022. We could see the new USA-made A16 processors inside of a new iPhone SE like the iPhone SE 4 which is said to be based on the iPhone 14, or even a new iPad... time will tell.