Apple is now making some of its iPhone processors at TSMC in Arizona: major milestone for USA

Apple is now making some of its A-series mobile processors in the USA, with TSMC's new fab in Arizona achieving a major milestone in the US and CHIPS Act.

Apple is now making some of its iPhone processors at TSMC in Arizona: major milestone for USA
Published
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

Apple is now having its A16 processor made at TSMC's new fab in Arizona, under the same 4nm N4P process node that TSMC's Taiwan factories are using for the best quality and performance.

Apple is now making some of its iPhone processors at TSMC in Arizona: major milestone for USA 50
2

We have been hearing good things about TSMC's new Fab 21 facility in Arizona, and now that it's pumping out Apple A16 processors, it's another good sign... and fantastic for the United States. Apple is an American company, with Taiwanese giant TSMC opening up a fab on US soil, and now fabbing chips for the iPhone 14.

TSMC is expected to ramp up production at its Fab 21 plant in Arizona over the coming months, with the second stage of its first phase completed, full-scale manufacturing can begin in the first half of 2025. It seems Apple is confident enough with TSMC's ability to make A16 chips at its Arizona fab, because if there were any yield or performance issues, Apple of all companies wouldn't be using them.

We don't know which Apple devices will get the A16 chips made by TSMC in the USA, but the A16 processor itself launched with the iPhone 14 back in 2022. We could see the new USA-made A16 processors inside of a new iPhone SE like the iPhone SE 4 which is said to be based on the iPhone 14, or even a new iPad... time will tell.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1049.99
---
Buy
$1069.97
$999.00$994.63$998.47
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/18/2024 at 8:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:timculpan.substack.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags