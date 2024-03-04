TSMC plans huge recruitment drive with 6000 new jobs with higher salaries, job perks, and more

TSMC has launched its 2024 campus recruitment campaign, with 6000 jobs on offer with engineers and technicians highty sought after in Taiwan.

TSMC has just kicked off its 2024 campus recruitment drive, where there's 6000 new jobs up for offer in Taiwan, with the semiconductor giant incentiving the positions, especially for engineers and technicians.

In a new report by Chinese media outlet Ctee, TSMC went to the National Taiwan University, and for TSMC to leap into the future, the company needs to bolster its workforce. This is where the 6000 new jobs are open for Taiwan citizens, with new staff required across all of its factories, joining TSMC to create miracles and become a world-class company (more so than it already is).

TSMC highlighted the average overall salary for new engineers with master's degrees is NT$2 million, which works out to around $63,000, which is double the average wage in Taiwan.

TSMC won't just stop with the National Taiwan University, as the company will tour various colleges and universities in campus talent recruitment activities starting this month. This will include Tsinghua University, National Cheng Kung University, National Yang-Ming Jiaotong University, Central China University, Zhongxing University, Zhongshan, National Chung Cheng University, Beijing University of Science and Technology, and more for a total of 19 physical activities and four online talent recruitment briefings.

Next month, TSMC has plans to increase its salary offerings, offering 3-5% more last year, and the year before that it offered 5-10%, with Ctee reporting that "voices within TSMC" claiming the salary increase will be even higher than last year... so higher than 5-10%.

TSMC offers prospective employees high-quality job opportunities, with great compensation and a "welfare system that is better than the law," reports Ctee.