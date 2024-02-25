TSMC's second fab site in Arizona, USA celebrates its 'topping out' milestone

TSMC celebrates a 'topping out' milestone for its fabrication plant in Phoenix, Arizona, with the final roof structure beam placed in position.

TSMC has just celebrated a "topping out" milestone event at its Phoenix, Arizona fabrication facility by placing the last steel beam on its construction project.

TSMC workers placing the final roof structure beam (source: TSMC)
The company posted on its official LinkedIn, explaining that TSMC had also recently achieved the topping milestone for its second fab's auxiliary buildings, which will be supplying the required utility infrastructure to the second fab clean room.

TSMC's post on LinkedIn explained: "TSMC Arizona celebrated a "topping out" milestone today - signifying the last steel beam being raised into place on a construction project - for our second semiconductor fab in Phoenix, Arizona. We also recently achieved the topping milestone on our second fab's auxiliary buildings, which will supply the necessary utilities infrastructure to the second fab clean room. We also continue to make significant progress completing our first fab which remains on track to begin production in the first half of 2025".

"Once operational, our two fabs at TSMC Arizona will manufacture the most advanced semiconductor technology in the U.S., creating 4,500 direct high-tech, high-wage jobs and enabling our customers' leadership in the high-performance computing and artificial intelligence era for decades".

The post on LinkedIn continued: "Today's ceremony was a momentous occasion for TSMC Arizona and our outstanding construction partners. TSMC Arizona CEO Y.L. Wang and President Brian Harrison joined the assembled trade workers and extended thanks for their hard work and valued craftsmanship. At the event, we were proud to stand alongside our important construction partners, including Austin Commercial, Baker Concrete Constructors, BUESING CORP, Rolling Plains Construction, and W&W|AFCO Steel".

