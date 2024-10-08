AMD should be TSMC's next huge customer for Arizona: HPC AI chips made in the USA in 2025

AMD is reportedly set to make its next-gen, high-perf chips at TSMC's new fab in Arizona, making it the second big client for the new fab after Apple.

AMD is reportedly set to make next-gen, high-performance HPC AI chips at TSMC's new fab in Arizona, joining as the second major company making next-gen chips... the other is Apple.

In a new post from insider Tim Culpan, who reports that AMD is "lined up to produce high-performance computing chips from TSMC Arizona, making the American fabless chip designer another client for the new US facility" according to his sources.

Culpan explains that production is already in the planning phase, with tape out and manufacturing of AMD's next-gen HPC chips expected to kick off at TSMC's 5nm process node in 2025. Apple is the first customer of TSMC's fresh new fab in Arizona, which will be producing some of the A16 processors that go inside of the new iPhone 16 family of handsets.

In the latest information he received, Culpan reports that Apple projects shipments of the A16 processor before the end of 2024, a "symbolic move" adds Culpan (he's right) that allows TSMC to ship ahead of the "early 2025" schedule. TSMC is in discussions with multiple clients to tape out chips from its fab in Arizona, with AMD "likely to be next" and making it the second customer, but it's also "possible another chip designer will land there first".

This could be NVIDIA or Intel.

For years and years, I've been writing about anything and everything Made in the USA, and this is another fantastic for the United States and its self-reliance on the semiconductor industry (where right now, the US is at the mercy of Taiwan and South Korea).