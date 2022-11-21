TSMC boss confirms it will build 3nm chips at its Arizona, USA factory

TSMC has announced that it will be producing next-gen 3nm chips at its new factory in the USA, with its factory in Arizona not completely finished, but TSMC founder Morris Chang has provided the world with an update.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) founder Morris Chang said on Monday: "Three-nanometre, TSMC right now has a plan, but it has not been completely finalised. It has almost been finalised - in the same Arizona site, phase two. Five-nanometre is phase one, 3-nanometre is phase two".

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Chang was speaking with reporters in Taipei after he returned from the APEC summit that was held last week in Thailand, that the next-gen 3nm fabrication plant would be in the same location as the 5nm plant being built in Arizona. TSMC will be holding a "tool-in" ceremony for its new Arizona plant, which will take place on December 6, with Chang being in attendance -- along with TSMC customers and suppliers, as well as U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Chang continued his comments with reporters in Taiwan, noting that the masses just don't realize how important TSMC is to not just Taiwan, but to the world -- and I agree, I've been saying this for many, many years now -- especially given the nuclear-level threats that China has made towards Taiwan.

TSMC founder Morris Chang added: "There are a lot of jealous people, jealous of Taiwan's excellent chip manufacturing. So there are also a lot of people who for various reasons, whether it is for national security or making money, hope to manufacture more chips in their countries".

During his meetings at APEC, Chang said that "many countries asked me, can we go to their countries and manufacture chips?" but didn't explain which countries approached him. Interesting developments, given how powerful 3nm chips will be in 2024+ and beyond.