All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

TSMC boss confirms it will build 3nm chips at its Arizona, USA factory

TSMC founder Morris Chang confirms it will be building 3nm chips at its new factory in Arizona, offering incredible leaps in performance over 5nm.

TSMC boss confirms it will build 3nm chips at its Arizona, USA factory
Published Nov 21, 2022 9:28 PM CST
2 minutes & 14 seconds read time

TSMC has announced that it will be producing next-gen 3nm chips at its new factory in the USA, with its factory in Arizona not completely finished, but TSMC founder Morris Chang has provided the world with an update.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) founder Morris Chang said on Monday: "Three-nanometre, TSMC right now has a plan, but it has not been completely finalised. It has almost been finalised - in the same Arizona site, phase two. Five-nanometre is phase one, 3-nanometre is phase two".

TSMC boss confirms it will build 3nm chips at its Arizona, USA factory 08
2

Chang was speaking with reporters in Taipei after he returned from the APEC summit that was held last week in Thailand, that the next-gen 3nm fabrication plant would be in the same location as the 5nm plant being built in Arizona. TSMC will be holding a "tool-in" ceremony for its new Arizona plant, which will take place on December 6, with Chang being in attendance -- along with TSMC customers and suppliers, as well as U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Chang continued his comments with reporters in Taiwan, noting that the masses just don't realize how important TSMC is to not just Taiwan, but to the world -- and I agree, I've been saying this for many, many years now -- especially given the nuclear-level threats that China has made towards Taiwan.

TSMC founder Morris Chang added: "There are a lot of jealous people, jealous of Taiwan's excellent chip manufacturing. So there are also a lot of people who for various reasons, whether it is for national security or making money, hope to manufacture more chips in their countries".

During his meetings at APEC, Chang said that "many countries asked me, can we go to their countries and manufacture chips?" but didn't explain which countries approached him. Interesting developments, given how powerful 3nm chips will be in 2024+ and beyond.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2549.00
$2549.00$2444.22-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/21/2022 at 4:16 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.