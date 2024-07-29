Intel trying to recruit senior engineers from TSMC Arizona, as TSMC builds chips for Intel

TSMC making semiconductor fabs in the US has Intel Foundry grabbing as much TSMC senior engineer talent it can for its own foundry business.

TSMC is currently scurrying to get fabs built on US soil right now, with Intel and its own semiconductor business with Intel Foundry, poaching TSMC senior engineers to help its long-term growth in the semiconductor industry... against TSMC.

Intel has been poaching senior engineers away from TSMC as they are coming into the US to help the Taiwan semiconductor giant set up its foundries in Arizona, USA. Intel is recruiting the TSMC staffers for its own Intel Foundry business, which is kind of dog as TSMC is helping Intel, and Intel is poaching staff out from under them.

On top of that, Intel has outsourced the production of its next-gen Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" CPUs to TSMC using its 3nm process nodes for the CPU, GPU, NPU, and on-package memory on a single chiplet on a compute tile on 3nm. The SoC and I/O dies will are the only part of the chiplet made on TSMC's 6nm process node.

Lunar Lake represents the first time in Intel history that it has outsourced its entire mainstream consumer platform series to TSMC, which will also help TSMC revenue in 2025, and keeps its fabs even busier than they already were with other customers like AMD, Apple, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, and more.

Intel poaching TSMC talent will have a flow-on effect over the years, as we see Intel Foundry expanding, securing more clients, and finally pumping out world-leading semiconductors and next-gen chips.

Intel is truly going to go into a David and Goliath battle against TSMC, the largest gladiator fight in the history of the semiconductor industry. The next 5-10 years of chip creation is going to be incredibly fun to see unfold.