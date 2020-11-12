TSMC sets up Arizona, USA subsidiary with $3.5 billion in capital

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) announces it will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Arizona, USA with $3.5B.

The new plant will be co-financed between TSMC, the state of Arizona, and the US federal government. TSMC explained in a statement: "Approved an investment to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Arizona, United States of America, with a paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion (approximately NT$99.75 billion)".

TSMC announced plans in May 2020 of building a $12 billion new factory in Arizona, which was a positive sign for the USA thanks to President Trump. The Trump administration is trying to get global tech supply chains out of the grips of China, and onto US soil. This is a solid move for TSMC and the United States going forward, as well as the state of Arizona.

The company recently posted job listings in the US for its new wafer fab plant, looking for R&D engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers.

TSMC has said that the Arizona factory will begin construction in 2021, where it is expecting to begin pumping chips out sometime in 2024.