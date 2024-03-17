Helldivers 2 has spread Democracy to over 8 million gamers so far

Helldivers 2 is selling 'well ahead of expectations' with a rumored 8 million sales so far on both the PC, and PlayStation 5... democracy everywhere.

Helldivers 2 is an incredible success for developer Arrowhead, and now a TD Cowen analyst estimates that 8 million copies of the game have been sold so far, and things aren't slowing down.

Helldivers 2 launched without huge fanfare, but the game has been a runaway success with some in the industry comparing the game to the likes of Guitar Hero with its virality. In a new report from Bloomberg, the outlet reports that TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz estimates that over 8 million copies of Helldivers 2 have sold so far, and those numbers are growing weekly. Creutz said: "We believe the game has performed well ahead of expectations" in a note on Thursday.

The game is only out on Sony's current-gen PlayStation 5 console and on the PC... leaving Xbox gamers unable to spread Democracy. I can only imagine those numbers going up by a couple of million if Helldivers 2 was unleashed onto the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Helldivers 2 is out right now on PlayStation 5 and PC and is an incredibly fun experience. Personally, the bug enemies give me huge Starship Troopers vibes, while the Automatons give me a huge Terminator vibe. It's a killer game, and I'm sure it sucks to hear (and see) about Helldivers 2 on the daily if you're an Xbox gamer.