Jason Momoa to star in Sony's new feature-length Helldivers movie, coming Holiday 2027

In a surreal time is a flat circle moment, Sony is making a feature-length film based on the Helldivers series, and the movie will star Jason Momoa.

Helldivers, a game that was directly inspired by satirical 90s film Starship Troopers, is getting its own film adaptation--and Jason Momoa is set to star.

In an interesting turn of events, Sony is making a new film based on its mega-popular Helldivers franchise. Deadline reports that Jason Momoa will star in the new Helldivers movie, and that the picture will debut on November 10, 2027.

"Jason Momoa will star in PlayStation Productions' and Sony Pictures' film adaptation of the global hit gaming franchise HELLDIVERS, with Justin Lin directing. Coming exclusively to theatres in 2027," Sony Pictures officially confirmed on Twitter.

Helldivers 2, which is directly inspired by the over-the-top Starship Troopers film directed by Paul Verhoeven, is among Sony's best-performing frontline games.

Helldivers 2 has sold over 12 million copies in just four months, and that was back in 2024. Analyst firm Alinea Analytics estimates that the Helldivers sequel has gone on to sell around 20 million copies.

The live service title has done so well that it has affected Sony's business plans, leading to a more slowed and deliberate pace that emphasizes cross-platform connectivity and long-term sales potential.

Sony Pictures will work with its PlayStation Productions in-house group to better translate the video game experience to a set, narrative-driven film. The company has seen tremendous success with its transmedia ventures, especially with The Last of Us TV show at HBO, as well as the feature-length Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

The film also suggests high confidence that Helldivers 2 will continue engaging players throughout 2026 and 2027. The team at Arrowhead has proven themselves to be remarkably resilient when it comes to live service churn, with gamers still showing up for each update in droves.