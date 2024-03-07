Helldivers 2 future update will make hardest enemies 'easier to bring down'

Helldivers 2 will soon be tweaked with some much-requested changes since its launch: nerfs to the Chargers, Hulks, Bile Titans, and other heavy-duty enemies that are slaying players left, right, and center.

In a new post on Helldivers 2's official Discord, community manager "Spitz" confirmed the news, Spitz explained: "I can confirm that we're currently looking at changes to the spawn rates and health pools of heavy enemies, and will be attempting to spread them out more to prevent large spikes of tougher mobs appearing at the same time, as well as making them a bit easier to bring down."

The developer added: "In addition, we forgot to mention (oops) that the EAT-17 and Recoilless Rifle no longer suffer from a 50% damage decrease when hitting an armored enemy at a 'glance angle' that deflects the shot. Combined with the upcoming adjustment to health and spawn rates, this should make the larger enemies a bit less common, instead spawning more 'chaff' enemies to support them, and should allow players to bring these enemies down with a single well-placed shot. Hopefully this leads to less instances of endless kiting and players being left without any effective weaponry to kill harder enemies."

On their own, these enemies are fine... but Helldivers 2 doesn't slow down very often, so once the build up begins -- or players die -- these enemies can sometimes be too much. Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead knows this, that there's so many high-powered enemies and not enough anti-armor options to take them all out.