Helldivers 2 has spread democracy to over 3 million gamers so far, and it isn't slowing down

Helldivers 2 has reportedly sold over 3 million copies between PC and PlayStation 5, with close to 1 million concurrent gamers, blowing its developer away.

Helldivers 2 continues to spread democracy throughout the galaxy, with the smash hit new game pulling in 1 million sales in just 4 days after it launched on February 8. But now, the game has reportedly exploded to over 3 million sales in just over two weeks since its release.

In a new report by Chris Dring from GamesIndustry, we know that Helldivers 2 improved its European sales by 40% from the first week to the second week. Normally, this doesn't happen, as games start their strong sales in the launch weeks and then fall off, but that's not happening with Helldivers 2; it has been getting more popular.

As more and more people are playing the game -- myself included -- you start to spread democracy, uh, the word, about Helldivers 2. Or gamers are reading news about the game like this, or seeing the gameplay videos popping up on social media, or seeing it on YouTube. It's everywhere right now. Dring also said that 60% of those sales are on PC, leaving 40% to the PlayStation 5.

Across Europe, Dring reported that Helldivers 2 was "comfortably the best-selling game of last week" where it was selling almost 2.5x the second place with Skull and Bones. Dring also adds that Helldivers 2 "did slightly better" on PC, adding "but only slightly". Over 60% on the PC makes sense, but it shows extremely strong sales for Helldivers 2 on the PlayStation 5.

Xbox gamers are locked out of the game and can't play, with Helldivers 2 ramping up hype like PUBG and Apex Legends did over the last 10 years. A game that comes out of nowhere racks up huge hype because it's just genuinely something new and refreshing in a sea of shitty AAA expensive games from billion-dollar studios that continue to disappoint us.

It smashes server records, forcing developer Arrowhead into increasing capacity as they were experiencing over 700,000 concurrent players in Helldivers 2. That's not easy for any studio, as it was the second most-played game on the Steam charts, only losing to Counter-Strike 2. That's absolutely huge.

So, 3 million game sales aren't surprising to me, and it's very welcomed. Congrats to Arrowhead on pulling this off, and I hope it continues succeeding and breaking records. It's also interesting watching Helldivers 2 succeed so much on the PS5 and PC, leaving Xbox gamers in the dark, as it just continues to show the work Sony has done in securing these deals and having exclusivity.

