Helldivers 2 and Halo officially merge in a legendary crossover

After the teaser of the Halo ODST soundtrack at the end of the last Helldivers 2 trailer, Sony and Microsoft have briefly put down their swords to team up for an epic crossover event. Introducing, Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond.
The hype for this announcementwas sparked when Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Studios briefly teased a Halo introduction to the game when a snippet of the Halo: ODST soundtrack was briefly played at the end of the "Bring the Boom" trailer released a week ago. As any Halo fan would, the soundtrack was immediately recognized and anticipation reached fever pitch as fans patiently waited for the official announcement.
Now, hours before Gamescom 2025 is about to kick off, Halo has officially crossed over with Helldivers in trailers released to both the official PlayStation and Xbox YouTube channels. It is quite strange to see Halo-themed content being released on the PlayStation YouTube channel, along with Helldivers 2 content being released on the Xbox YouTube channel. How times have changed. As for what the crossover entails, Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond includes the following content listed below.
Primary Weapons:
MA5C Assault Rifle
- An iconic rifle; the definition of reliable and having taken down countless aliens bent on wiping out humanity, it is time to turn its sights on enemies of MANAGED DEMOCRACY. It comes equipped with the convenient ammo counter and a built-in compass - let it guide you to victory.
M90A Shotgun
- This powerful shotgun carries a kick and has a handy flashlight mounted on it so you can see the fear in your enemies' eyes before you teach them a valuable lesson about LIBERTY.
M7S SMG
- Silent and deadly, this SMG is the model ODST's primary weapon. With caseless ammo and a non-removable suppressor; this weapon is ready to spread FREEDOM to every corner of the galaxy.
Secondary weapon:
M6C/SOCOM Pistol
- They say keep your friends close and your sidearm closer. Well, we say that. The standard-issue ODST sidearm is your silent ally in the field -equipped with a built-in laser sight, flashlight, and, for the first time in Helldivers 2, a suppressor to support stealth gameplay. Because sometimes the best way to enforce PEACE is quietly...
Armor:
A-9 Helljumper Armor Set
- Step into the armored boots of a legendary Lance Corporal who served the ODST with immense bravery and courage under fire. Passive boost - Feet First.
A-35 Recon Armor Set
- Sleeker and stealthier than the A-9 Armor, this set is made to move and groove, with a helmet modeled after an iconic intelligence officer's headgear. Passive boost - Feet First.
Feet First passive
- Make less noise from movement
- Range when finding points of interest increased by 30%
- Immune to leg injuries
You can also honor the Helljumpers with ODST-themed capes, player cards, a new player title, and the Mean Green vehicle pattern for your hellpod, shuttle, exosuit, and FRV.
The Legendary Warbond marks a brand-new tier in the Warbond lineup, and we've gone all-in to make sure it lives up to the name. This one's a tribute to a long-requested crossover, packed with details that fans will love to discover.
The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond lands in the Acquisitions Center for 1500 Super Credits - a step up from previous Warbond tiers, and packed with gear worthy of the legend.
A quick heads-up: Legendary Warbonds aren't compatible with the new Premium Warbond Token launching August 26. So if you're planning to deploy with ODST gear, make sure your Super Credits are locked and loaded.
This is the moment we've been waiting for. Squad up, drop in, and let's crush every enemy of Freedom and Managed Democracy TOGETHER. Move out!
Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST lands August 26 at 5am PT / 1pm BST