Helldivers 2 and Halo officially merge in a legendary crossover

Halo and Helldivers 2 have officially crossed over, with players now being able to step into the suits of iconic Marines to defend Super Earth.

TL;DR: Helldivers 2 and Halo: ODST unite in the Legendary Warbond crossover, launching August 26. This event features iconic Halo weapons, stealth-enhancing armor sets with the Feet First passive, and exclusive ODST-themed cosmetics. Available for 1500 Super Credits, it delivers a unique blend of tactical gear and fan-favorite content.

After the teaser of the Halo ODST soundtrack at the end of the last Helldivers 2 trailer, Sony and Microsoft have briefly put down their swords to team up for an epic crossover event. Introducing, Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond.

The hype for this announcementwas sparked when Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Studios briefly teased a Halo introduction to the game when a snippet of the Halo: ODST soundtrack was briefly played at the end of the "Bring the Boom" trailer released a week ago. As any Halo fan would, the soundtrack was immediately recognized and anticipation reached fever pitch as fans patiently waited for the official announcement.

Now, hours before Gamescom 2025 is about to kick off, Halo has officially crossed over with Helldivers in trailers released to both the official PlayStation and Xbox YouTube channels. It is quite strange to see Halo-themed content being released on the PlayStation YouTube channel, along with Helldivers 2 content being released on the Xbox YouTube channel. How times have changed. As for what the crossover entails, Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond includes the following content listed below.