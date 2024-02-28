Helldivers 2 studio boss says the game doesn't have DLSS or FSR because gameplay comes first

Gameplay is what's most important when it comes to developing a game, and that's the reason why Helldivers 2 doesn't feature DLSS support.

Helldivers 2 studio boss Johan Pilestedt has been open and vocal on social media, with the Arrowhead CEO recently responding to why the game shipped on PC without DLSS and FSR upscaling support. The answer is straightforward and simple: the team focused on core gameplay "as it's what is most important for a game to be successful."

2

Helldivers 2 shipped on PC without DLSS or FSR support, image credit: Arrowhead/PlayStation.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Of course, he prefaced by saying that while DLSS is cool tech, it's "not necessary" when launching a PC game. Naturally, many people took offense to this and misread it, as DLSS won't be coming to Helldivers 2 - at all. This isn't the case, with Johan Pilestedt stating in a follow-up, "That's not what I said!" implying that upscaling tech will be coming to the game at some point.

Helldivers 2, a riff on Starship Troopers, is a co-op action game that has reportedly sold over 3 million copies across PC and PlayStation 5 - making it the most popular first-party PlayStation launch on PC to date.

And it's showing no sign of slowing down, with the developers continuously expanding server capacity to try and meet the demand from players. For Johan Pilestedt and the team behind Helldivers 2, the fact that it focused on gameplay over everything else is why it's such a huge success. "I love DLSS and other performance-boosting tech," he writes. "But when you are in a prio meeting and it's "more awesome content" vs "more tech" the decision is easy..."

Even though DLSS and FSR support is always something we love to see in PC games, Helldivers 2 isn't exactly Cyberpunk 2077 or Alan Wake II regarding pushing image fidelity. The game looks great and runs great, with the recommended GPUs listed as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT.