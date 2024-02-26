Helldivers 2 confirms maximum player capacity has now increased

The developers behind the insanely popular Helldivers 2 confirmed the maximum number of players it can host has increased, leading to reduced queue times.

Helldivers 2 has quickly become one of the most popular games on both PC and PlayStation 5, but due to its popularity many gamers are left waiting in queues as servers have reached their peak capacity.

The wait might just be a little shorter now that Arrowhead Game Studios' CEO and Helldivers 2's creative director Johan Pilestedt confirmed the maximum capacity cap has been increased over the weekend. The studio of just 100 developers have been working around the clock to keep the game afloat under the weight of its popularity, with Pilestedt writing on his personal X account that the team has already hit an amazing achievement as the servers handled all players this weekend "without a problem".

Pilestedt wrote that Helldivers 2 servers concurrent player cap has been raised to 800,000 players, which up from the 700,000 cap that was quickly reached. In response to the 700,000 concurrent player cap being reached Arrowhead Game Studios decided to temporarily restrict the player cap to 450,000 while the developers implemented on-the-fly fixes. Pilestedt stated in his X post that "There might be light queues to get in at peak".

On Steam, Helldivers 2 pulled in an astonishing 458,000 concurrent players, with the remainder of those presumably coming from PS5.

"I'm really happy and proud of the @arrowheadgs team for an amazing Achievement, the servers handled all @helldivers2 players this weekend without problem. Now we have time to focus on improvements to the title and resume our original plan. Many exciting things upcoming!" wrote Pilestedt

