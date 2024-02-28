Helldivers 2 future updates might add playable mechs: rockets and machine guns for Democracy

Helldivers 2 has been a smashing success for developer Arrowhead so far, but in a new leaked video, we're being teased with something new: playable mechs. Check out the video of playable mechs in Helldivers 2 on Reddit here.

Arrowhead has the server issues for Helldivers 2 behind it now, racking up over 700,000+ concurrent players simultaneously. Now, it's working on new things for its uber-popular Democracy-spreading game. We knew mechs would probably be coming to Helldivers 2 as they were in the first game, and the "Report for Duty" trailer that dropped last month featured a mech, teased with "coming soon after launch."

But now, in a leaked video posted on Reddit by "fozzye18," we get to see the playable mech in Helldivers 2 in action; they said he joined a game by a player who was "showing us new things to enjoy." There's not just one mech in this video, but two, which are in the background for a matter of seconds.

Reddit user "VegetableWater4099" explained that the mech shown in the Helldivers 2 trailer was the "EXO 44" while the one in the foreground of this new leaked video is the "EXO 48" mech. Fozzye18 confirmed that the player with the mech said that this new hardware "spawned in multiple types of mechs" while they were playing Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 already feels like the very best version of a Starships Trooper game, but now, with playable mechs, it's going to feel like Aliens, too. Hell, it's even giving me MechWarrior vibes mixed with Starstrip Troopers and Aliens, and I cannot contain my excitement.