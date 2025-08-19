Halo comes to PlayStation for the first time ever with Helldivers 2 x ODST warbond

The worlds of PlayStation and Xbox collide with the first-ever official Halo crossover on Sony's platform--the Helldivers 2 x ODST Warbond.
Halo has come to PlayStation, but not with Halo CE or even Halo 3. The aptly-matched Helldivers 2 x ODST crossover brings classic Halo guns like the MA5C Assault Rifle, the lethal silenced SOCOM pistol, and even the shotgun. All weapons have realistic sound effects straight from the Halo games, complete with Halo 3: ODST's weapon models.
The Halo ODST legendary warbond also includes two armor sets--one based on the Rookie protagonist from Bungie's detective-story FPS, and one based on the Recon armor. The warbond will be out on August 26, 2025 and will cost 1500 Super Credits.
Check below for more info:
Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST lands August 26 at 5am PT / 1pm BST
The Legendary Warbond marks a brand-new tier in the Warbond lineup, and we've gone all-in to make sure it lives up to the name. This one's a tribute to a long-requested crossover, packed with details that fans will love to discover.
The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond lands in the Acquisitions Center for 1500 Super Credits - a step up from previous Warbond tiers, and packed with gear worthy of the legend.
A quick heads-up: Legendary Warbonds aren't compatible with the new Premium Warbond Token launching August 26. So if you're planning to deploy with ODST gear, make sure your Super Credits are locked and loaded.
MA5C Assault Rifle
An iconic rifle; the definition of reliable and having taken down countless aliens bent on wiping out humanity, it is time to turn its sights on enemies of MANAGED DEMOCRACY. It comes equipped with the convenient ammo counter and a built-in compass - let it guide you to victory.M
6C/SOCOM Pistol
They say keep your friends close and your sidearm closer. Well, we say that. The standard-issue ODST sidearm is your silent ally in the field -equipped with a built-in laser sight, flashlight, and, for the first time in Helldivers 2, a suppressor to support stealth gameplay. Because sometimes the best way to enforce PEACE is quietly...
M90A Shotgun
This powerful shotgun carries a kick and has a handy flashlight mounted on it so you can see the fear in your enemies' eyes before you teach them a valuable lesson about LIBERTY.