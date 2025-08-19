Halo comes to PlayStation for the first time ever with Helldivers 2 x ODST warbond

Halo technically comes to PlayStation for the first time ever with the Helldivers 2 x ODST legendary warbond, which offers the silenced magnum, AR & more.

TL;DR: The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond launches on August 26, 2025, bringing iconic Halo weapons like the MA5C Assault Rifle, silenced SOCOM pistol, and M90A Shotgun to PlayStation. It includes two ODST armor sets and costs 1500 Super Credits, marking the first official Halo crossover on Sony's platform.

The worlds of PlayStation and Xbox collide with the first-ever official Halo crossover on Sony's platform--the Helldivers 2 x ODST Warbond.

Halo has come to PlayStation, but not with Halo CE or even Halo 3. The aptly-matched Helldivers 2 x ODST crossover brings classic Halo guns like the MA5C Assault Rifle, the lethal silenced SOCOM pistol, and even the shotgun. All weapons have realistic sound effects straight from the Halo games, complete with Halo 3: ODST's weapon models.

The Halo ODST legendary warbond also includes two armor sets--one based on the Rookie protagonist from Bungie's detective-story FPS, and one based on the Recon armor. The warbond will be out on August 26, 2025 and will cost 1500 Super Credits.

