Helldivers 2 continues to outdo its duty, smashing through 700,000 concurrent players

Helldivers 2 has come out of nowhere and is lighting up PC gamers and PlayStation 5 gamers, with the unstoppable popularity of the game seeing the developers having their servers needing to handle an insane 700,000 concurrent players at once.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The studio was forced to temporarily reduce the concurrent player count to a capped 450,000 players, as there were server issues for Helldivers 2 players. The developer had way more gamers wanting to play Helldivers 2 than they thought, with developer Arrowhead needing to iron out issues on-the-fly, which they've done amazingly well, I might add, to handle an influx of close to a million concurrent Helldivers 2 players.

Helldivers 2 is so popular it's the second most-played game on Steam right now, losing only to Counter-Strike 2; Helldivers 2 is beating Dota 2, PUBG, Palword, Apex Legends, and even Grand Theft Auto V. PlayStation 5 gamers are also jumping down and spreading some democracy in Helldivers 2, leaving soured Xbox gamers who are begging Arrowhead to release it on Xbox Series X/S consoles.

CEO of Arrowhead and Helldivers 2 Creative Director posted on X: "Friends of @helldivers2, I have one final update for tonight. We have updated the max CCU cap to 700,000. Unfortunately, we expect the CCU to reach that level. We believe that the wait times will be much more bearable. Tomorrow we are doing some final improvements for the weekend. All love".

Arrowhead keeps pushing out updates for Helldivers 2, which optimizes and improves the experience while getting their servers ready to handle 700,000+ concurrent players simultaneously. I jumped in for a few rounds of Helldivers, where my brother and I were fighting for democracy without any server issues whatsoever.

It's also a beautiful-looking game and runs surprisingly well -- even on the PlayStation 5 -- where it's also mega-popular.