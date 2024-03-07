Helldivers 2's new Warbond is called Cutting Edge: new armor, weapons coming soon

Helldivers 2 will soon have its battle pass with Warbond - Cutting Edge, featuring ultra-futuristic armor, guns that spit lighting, new caps, and more.

Published
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has teased that its new Warbond, called Cutting Edge, will launch on March 14. It will feature new armor sets, new guns, new capes, new emotes, and so much more. Check it out:

Helldivers 2's new Cutting Edge Warbond will feature three new EX series prototypes: EX-03 Prototype 3, EX-16 Prototype 16, and EX-00 Prototype X. EX-03 Prototype 3 features a rubber underlayer for insulation, with wires operating at a shocking 400,000 volts.

EX-16 Prototype 16 has a warning: electric arcs generate a huge magnetic field, while EX-00 Prototype X is the end result of several billion Super Credits being spent and 12 years of research creating the "Soldier of Tomorrow".

Meanwhile, you'll have some new weapons to enjoy with Cutting Edge, including the LAS-16 Sickle, which is a sweet laser rifle that fires in short bursts without needing to be reloaded. The LAS-16 Sickle will overheat, so be careful. SG-8P Punisher Plasma throws out exploding plasma rounds... this modified Punisher shotgun will be powerful.

There's also the ARC-12 Blitzer, which projects an arc of close-range lighting, or you can charge it up to fire off powerful bolts. This is a great new weapon for taking down multiple enemies at once. You can also unlock a new stun grenade called the G-23 Stun. Lastly, the LAS-7 Dagger pistol is in Cutting Edge.

Helldivers 2's upcoming Cutting Edge update will roll out on March 14.

