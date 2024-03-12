Helldivers 2 players see flying bugs, dev calls them 'bug sympathizers' adds 'bugs can't fly'

Oh great, if Helldivers 2 wasn't already hard enough... flying bugs are coming, it seems. In a new video shared by "Projectpatdc" on the Helldivers 2 subreddit, we're seeing flying bugs... and I'm scared.

But it's the response from Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead and its CEO that has me in stitches, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt tweeted: "I've heard rumors of flying bugs in Helldivers 2. I want to officially refute such preposterous claims. Everyone knows that 'Bugs can't fly.' And I'm not alone in thinking this. The Ministry of Truth agrees that this is propaganda from bug sympathizers that want to brainwash good people".

The evidence is there: flying bugs are taking to the skies in Helldivers 2, but the developer is being coy about it and I love it. You can clearly see in the official Helldivers 2 box art that there are flying bugs, but the developer is keeping hush-hush about it, referring to the bugs as propaganda. So good.

Twitter user "ShizukaSakka" posted the above image, to which Pilestedt quickly quipped, "Image manipulation by traitors".

Helldivers 2 is out right now on PlayStation 5 and PC and is an incredibly fun experience. Personally, the bug enemies give me huge Starship Troopers vibes, while the Automatons give me a huge Terminator vibe. It's a killer game, and I'm sure it sucks to hear (and see) about Helldivers 2 on the daily if you're an Xbox gamer.