Helldivers 2 to get more patches, less content 'for a couple of months' so devs can squash bugs

Helldivers 2 game director Mikael Eriksson reiterates plans to release less actual content and focus more on the backend of the game.

Arrowhead wants to fix Helldivers 2, and is putting performance and stability ahead of profits. The recent Into the Unjust expansion introduced a ton of new bugs and fans are taking notice, necessitating a response from Arrowhead. Now the team is back to explain what's actually going to happen--Helldivers 2 will spend "a few months" in this repair state as the devs focus on stability and in-game performance.

In a recent YouTube Q&A video, game director Mikael Eriksson highlights what gamers can expect--no dramatic improvements to FPS or performance in the short to midterm, but less crashes and bugs. On the topic of optimization, Eriksson says that it took a "considerable effort" from the team just to squeeze out an extra 2FPS on all platforms.

"Every live game has bugs, and we're trying to work our way through this to get to a point where this doesn't distract from having a really good time when playing Helldivers. "Currently we're at the point where we have too many bugs--too many severe bugs--and we're really chugging through that. This is more of a short to midterm thing--we're talking months to address this. "But every single patch that we'll do now, our goal is to decrease this bug backlog until the point where this no longer distracts from having a good time when playing the game. With the current update that we did, I know that we reduced the bug count by something like 200 bugs. "Of course, that doesn't mean much for players who don't know how many bugs we have. Throwing out the number here. Let's say we have something like 600 bugs and we address 200. So, we're down by quite a significant amount. And we'll keep on this--this is like a severe bug front. "So, we keep chugging and I think that players should notice a real difference with every new patch that we're doing. We're going into a period where our intention is to patch more often for a couple of months to just keep chugging through these kinds of issues until we get to a better place."

It's unknown exactly how long this process will take--perhaps a quarter, or about three months--and Arrowhead says the fixes will be rolled out gradually in stages.