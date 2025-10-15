Helldivers 2 devs prioritizing performance over content, focusing on crash fixes, FPS issues

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Games plans to slow down on the big content updates and focus more on performance like varying frame rates on consoles.

TL;DR: Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead is prioritizing performance and bug fixes over new content following the problematic Into the Unjust update. Key issues like crashes and FPS drops on consoles are being addressed to improve stability. The game maintains strong player engagement across platforms despite delays.

Helldivers 2 will soon get more optimization and performance-oriented patches, but it'll come at the cost of content.

The latest Helldivers 2 update, Into the Unjust, brought a ton of new features...and a bunch of new bugs. Gamers took notice and were quick to let Arrowhead know about the issues, and instead of doubling-down on a roadmap that churns out new cosmetics to buy, the devs are slowing everything down to make important fixes.

In a new 17-minute developer update video, Helldivers 2 game director Mikael Eriksson talked more about what's happening and why. Arrowhead will delay upcoming updates, content drops, and game changes to prioritize in-game performance.

"After the last big update, Into the Unjust, we experienced more issues than what we were comfortable with. Players felt it, we felt it. I would say the feedback that we've gotten has been very justified," Eriksson said in the video. "What I can say is that we're taking this very seriously. We are focusing way more on addressing these issues to make sure that this sort of thing doesn't happen again. "We have made the decision to push some of our content, some of our featured updates, a little bit more into the future while we're addressing these things to make sure that we can get to a much more stable state."

So what will Arrowhead tackle first? There are a few pressing matters, like bugs that force crashes to desktop, and then the FPS tweaks for consoles.

Eriksson explains:

"I would say there are many things not working right now. Performance being one, we could talk about performance being the different frames per second on consoles, and there's also crash rates...we have various bugs causing crashes in the game. Then we just have the overall bugs that can cause things like jankiness.

"We have top brains thinking about this and we're already making big improvements. I'm confident that we will get there."

Helldivers 2 remains one of Sony's most important live service games, so it's important that gamers are able to play with minimal issues. The game continues to see strong engagement on multiple platforms; Helldivers 2 routinely breaks 30,000 players per day on Steam, it's the #7 best-selling game on Xbox right now, and it's actually still in Steam's current list of top 30 best-selling games.