Here's why Elon Musk just removed headlines from posted links on X

X has rolled out an update that removes headlines from posted links on its platform, with some users reporting they began to notice the change today.

Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform formerly called Twitter, now X, announced back in August that he was going to remove headlines from news links and how they show up in the timeline.

That change has seemingly been implemented, with many users reporting the lack of headlines in posted links to the platform. The initial announcement of the change dates back to August 22, where he commented on some news regarding X's move to remove headlines/text from posted links and only display an image card. Musk said that this idea came from him directly and that these changes would "greatly improve the esthetics" and free up space on the timeline.

Before these changes, Twitter displayed a preview card of the post along with the headline and the summary text. Additionally, Musk believes that this new compact design will free up screen real estate that will enable more posts to be seen on-screen while simultaneously reducing the incentivization for click-bait or inflammatory headlines designed to inflict shock upon the reader.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

