Electric Vehicles & Cars

Elon Musk says Tesla will be 100x safer than human drivers in 2025: they 'just won't crash'

Elon Musk says that Tesla will be 100x safer than human drivers this year, as we'll get to the point where 'it really just won't crash'.

Elon Musk says Tesla will be 100x safer than human drivers in 2025: they 'just won't crash'
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk claims Tesla will achieve 100 times the safety of human drivers this year, with AI advancements making vehicles nearly crash-proof. He envisions AI performing all cognitive tasks, raising questions about human roles. Musk also predicts Tesla's Optimus robots will become a significant product in history.

Elon Musk says that Tesla will be 100x safer than human drivers... this year... the company feels confident that it'll be 10x safer than a human driver, and then 100x safer, until we get to the point where they "really just won't crash".

During the interview, SpaceX, Tesla, and X boss Elon Musk said: "In about three months, basically Q2 of this year, we feel confident of passing, having a probability of an accident that is better than the average experienced driver. And then we'll keep going from there. I think it's going to be 10 times safer than a human driver. And then 100 times safer - like, to the point where it really just won't crash. That's happening this year with Tesla".

Tesla's fleet of vehicles are powered with AI, with Elon saying that AI will be able to do everything -- so what will humans do? He replied, saying: "AI will do anything you want and even suggest things you never even thought of. So, I mean, AI really within the next few years will be able to do any cognitive task. It obviously begs the question, what are we all going to do?"

In the same interview, Elon said that Tesla's are capable of driving anywhere... even an alien planet (yes, he said that). Not only that, but he was asked about the future of Tesla's Optimus robots, to which he said "humanoid rrobots will be the biggest product in history', more on that in the links above.

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

