Elon Musk says Tesla will be 100x safer than human drivers in 2025: they 'just won't crash'

Elon Musk says that Tesla will be 100x safer than human drivers this year, as we'll get to the point where 'it really just won't crash'.

During the interview, SpaceX, Tesla, and X boss Elon Musk said: "In about three months, basically Q2 of this year, we feel confident of passing, having a probability of an accident that is better than the average experienced driver. And then we'll keep going from there. I think it's going to be 10 times safer than a human driver. And then 100 times safer - like, to the point where it really just won't crash. That's happening this year with Tesla".

Tesla's fleet of vehicles are powered with AI, with Elon saying that AI will be able to do everything -- so what will humans do? He replied, saying: "AI will do anything you want and even suggest things you never even thought of. So, I mean, AI really within the next few years will be able to do any cognitive task. It obviously begs the question, what are we all going to do?"

In the same interview, Elon said that Tesla's are capable of driving anywhere... even an alien planet (yes, he said that). Not only that, but he was asked about the future of Tesla's Optimus robots, to which he said "humanoid rrobots will be the biggest product in history', more on that in the links above.