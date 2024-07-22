SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk 'vows to destroy the woke mind virus' says it killed his son

Elon Musk says the "woke mind virus" killed his son, Xavier Alexander Musk, after transitioning genders in June 2021, which was one of the driving reasons why the SpaceX and Tesla founder purchased Twitter and renamed it, X, recently.

This isn't the first time that Musk has talked about the "woke mind virus" but had plenty of say during an interview with Jordan Petersen and DW.

Musk criticized the use of puberty blockers, saying that they act as sterilization drugs. Puberty blocker medications are used to stop the onset of puberty, where they prevent the production of estrogen and testosterone, the hormones that cause the body to go through puberty-related changes naturally.

Musk said: "I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys... This was before I had really any understanding of what was going on. There was a lot of confusion and you know, I was told, oh he might commit suicide".

"I lost my son. They call it dead naming for a reason, right? The reason it's called dead naming is because your son is dead. So my son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus".

"I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that... and we are making some progress".

Elon has mentioned the woke mind virus many times over the last couple of years, but this is a truly personal thing for him, with the SpaceX and Tesla founder saying the woke mind virus killed his son through the brainwashing of transgenderism in the media, education, social media, and more.

Earlier this year, Musk posted on X that "the woke mind virus is killing Western Civilization" with a post of Google AI chatbots spitting out 'diverse' images of the Founding Fathers, Popes, Vikings, and more. Musk replied to the story posted by New York Post at the time "Google does the same thing with their search results. Facebook & Instagram too. And Wikipedia".