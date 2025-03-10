All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Internet & Websites

Elon Musk says a 'massive cyberattack' is causing service interruptions for X and Grok

Elon Musk says that there is a 'massive cyberattack' against X happening right now, blames either a large coordinated group, or a country involved.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk reported a "massive cyberattack" on X and Grok, suggesting involvement by a large group or country.

X has been up and down for the last few hours and I've been wondering why... but wonder no more: Elon Musk has said that there is a "massive cyberattack" against X and Grok right now.

Elon posted: "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved". X user Hassan Sajwani replied to Elon's post saying "they want to silence you and this platform" to which Elon replied with a simple: "Yes".

The news of the massive cyberattack comes after weeks of outrage against Elon and more specifically Tesla, with lunatics (calling a spade a spade) have been targeting Tesla vehicles across the US and the world, attacking them and at times, out outright destroying them. Not just vehicles like the Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck, but Tesla dealerships have been damaged in this blind outrage, too.

It's 5:45am here local time in South Australia, and I've been having problems accessing X for the last few hours. It seemed more stable on my phone than it did on the desktop, but now it all makes sense. The senseless violence against Tesla, Elon, has now extended to a "massive cyberattack" that the world's richest person has blamed on either a sophisticated group, or a COUNTRY... things are heating up.

I had loading issues but the main problem persisting for me was that I was browsing some content on X and tried to like a post, but it said I was banned from doing so because the poster blocked me (but they hadn't blocked me). Loading it on my phone a few minutes ago was a no-go, but on my desktop it was intermittent.

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

