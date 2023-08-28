Watch SpaceX's Dragon and Crew-7 dock with the International Space Station

SpaceX has ferried four astronauts to the International Space Station on the back of its Falcon 9 rocket that was recently launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
The launch took place on August 26 and is officially called the Crew-7 mission, as it's SpaceX's 7th flight to the ISS featuring astronauts. The astronauts took the Dragon capsule Endurance to the ISS, which is a journey that took approximately 30 hours to complete. SpaceX took to its official X account to share incredible footage of the Dragon capsule docking with the ISS. After arriving, the four astronauts will begin a 6-month stint of science-focussed investigations that are combined with typical ISS maintenance tasks.
Crew-7 commander Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA radioed to SpaceX mission control following the successful docking with the floating laboratory, saying, "Thank you so much. I have to keep reminding myself that this is not a dream." Crew-7 pilot Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency (ESA) said to SpaceX that the first step of the journey has now been completed, and "the real mission begins now". Adding, "Aboard the International Space Station, we have a lot of work ahead of us that we look forward to."
