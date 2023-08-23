Dockcase smart USB-C hub 10-in-1 explorer edition is both powerful and gorgeous

Dockcase has a new USB-C hub available on Kickstarter that supports 4K at 60FPS displays, 1,000Mbps, 100W PD charging, and much more.

Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

A USB hub is a PC's best friend as it expands the PC's connection capabilities and, in most cases, makes connecting USB drives, SD cards, monitors, and everything much easier. Especially if your PC is located far away from where you are sitting and you have an extension cord paired with the hub, or if you are on the go with a laptop that doesn't have the inbuilt connectivity to achieve what you want to get done efficiently.

Dockcase smart USB-C hub 10-in-1 explorer edition is both powerful and gorgeous 14
Open Gallery 9

Introducing Dockcase's Smart USB-C hub Explorer Edition, a 10-in-1 USB-C hub that comes with a tonne of powerful connectivity and gorgeous aesthetics. Personally, I'm a massive fan of bare circuit boards, and Dockcase has designed a new USB-C hub based around that visual, as the Explorer Edition features two clear panels showcasing the dock's juicy internals.

If that doesn't tickle your fancy, and all you care about is performance, the Explorer Edition doesn't let you down there as Dockcase has packed this relatively small device with all the connectivity you will need for pulling video files from SD card, ripping images from a micro SD card, fast transfer speeds over USB-C and USB-A ports, display connectivity with 4K 120Hz and 8K 30Hz support through DisplayPort and HDMI. Perhaps you are after fast charging, Dockcase's Explorer Edition is outfitted with 100W PD charging and comes equipped with 3x USB-C ports.

Dockcase smart USB-C hub 10-in-1 explorer edition is both powerful and gorgeous 10
Open Gallery 9
Dockcase smart USB-C hub 10-in-1 explorer edition is both powerful and gorgeous 12
Open Gallery 9
Dockcase smart USB-C hub 10-in-1 explorer edition is both powerful and gorgeous 13
Open Gallery 9
Dockcase smart USB-C hub 10-in-1 explorer edition is both powerful and gorgeous 15
Open Gallery 9
Dockcase smart USB-C hub 10-in-1 explorer edition is both powerful and gorgeous 16
Open Gallery 9
Dockcase smart USB-C hub 10-in-1 explorer edition is both powerful and gorgeous 17
Open Gallery 9
Dockcase smart USB-C hub 10-in-1 explorer edition is both powerful and gorgeous 26
Open Gallery 9

If you are interested in reading more about the Dockcase 10-in-1 USB-C hub Explorer Edition, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.59
$12.59$12.59$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.62
$25.62$25.62-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2023 at 9:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dockcase.com, kickstarter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags