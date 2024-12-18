All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA astronaut shares incredible video of SpaceX Dragon capsule returning to Earth

NASA astronaut Don Pettit has shared incredible footage of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule undocking from the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut shares incredible video of SpaceX Dragon capsule returning to Earth
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA astronaut Don Pettit has released remarkable footage of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule undocking from the International Space Station.

SpaceX's Dragon capsule was recently undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), and the moment was captured by a NASA astronaut who was situated at a peculiar angle.

The Dragon capsule undocking from the International Space Station is simply business as usual for both NASA and SpaceX, with the recent footage capturing the 31st commercial resupply the company has performed for NASA. The launch to the ISS from SpaceX involved carrying 2,700 kilograms (5,952 lb) of supplies for the crew aboard the floating laboratory, along with experiments and other various miscellaneous items that are useful in zero gravity.

As for the undocking video, the Dragon capsule was carrying all of the "spoils from our research," according to NASA astronaut Don Pettit, who posted the video to his personal X account. The time-lapse showcases an incredible angle of the Dragon capsule departing the ISS, showcasing the trajectory of its journey back down to Earth, where it splashdowned off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, December 17.

Notably, the astronaut behind the camera, Pettit, is NASA's oldest serving astronaut at 69 years of age. Pettit is currently on his fourth orbital mission, and during his stay, he is accruing some incredible footage of the ISS and all its processes, such as the cargo supply runs of the Dragon capsule.

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles