NASA astronaut shares incredible video of SpaceX Dragon capsule returning to Earth

TL;DR: NASA astronaut Don Pettit has released remarkable footage of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule undocking from the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Don Pettit has released remarkable footage of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule undocking from the International Space Station.

SpaceX's Dragon capsule was recently undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), and the moment was captured by a NASA astronaut who was situated at a peculiar angle.

The Dragon capsule undocking from the International Space Station is simply business as usual for both NASA and SpaceX, with the recent footage capturing the 31st commercial resupply the company has performed for NASA. The launch to the ISS from SpaceX involved carrying 2,700 kilograms (5,952 lb) of supplies for the crew aboard the floating laboratory, along with experiments and other various miscellaneous items that are useful in zero gravity.

As for the undocking video, the Dragon capsule was carrying all of the "spoils from our research," according to NASA astronaut Don Pettit, who posted the video to his personal X account. The time-lapse showcases an incredible angle of the Dragon capsule departing the ISS, showcasing the trajectory of its journey back down to Earth, where it splashdowned off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, December 17.

Notably, the astronaut behind the camera, Pettit, is NASA's oldest serving astronaut at 69 years of age. Pettit is currently on his fourth orbital mission, and during his stay, he is accruing some incredible footage of the ISS and all its processes, such as the cargo supply runs of the Dragon capsule.