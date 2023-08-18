Immortals of Aveum needs an RTX 2080 Super GPU at minimum, making Starfield look easy-going

That's quite an ask for NVIDIA fans, although the first-person shooter is a little more forgiving on the AMD side - and it does have DLSS and FSR support.

Immortals of Aveum is a first-person shooter themed around battlemages, but the real battle could be getting it to run okay on your PC - the specs are eye-watering to say the least.

As Wccftech reports (via the above tweet from Sebastian Castellanos), the developer has now confirmed the PC requirements for Immortals of Aveum.

And in the graphics card department - at the lowest spec level, for 1080p resolution (60 fps) - you'll need an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

Compare that to Starfield, a demanding enough title, which for its recommended - not minimum - spec wants an NVIDIA RTX 2080 (not a Super version, either).

On the AMD front, Starfield insists on an RX 6800 XT as recommended, so Immortals of Aveum isn't as bad for owners of a graphics card from Team Red.

This is because Unreal Engine 5, which Immortals is built with, plays nicer with AMD GPUs (as it's optimized for them and today's consoles).

Other spec details include a minimum CPU of an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-9700, a requirement for 16GB of system RAM, and an SSD is recommended (actually 'strongly' recommended - and this is becoming a theme with demanding games these days).

Furthermore, Windows 11 is recommended for those with Intel Alder Lake or Raptor Lake CPUs, so there are some potential stumbling blocks there, too.

Check out the other system requirements in the image embedded in the tweet above. A further eye-opener is that with the top 4K 'ultra' requirement, you will need to have an RTX 4090 on hand (ouch indeed). Not to mention an AMD Ryzen 7950X3D or Intel Core i9-13900KS (yes, even the plain 13900K won't quite suffice).

The good news is that upscaling support is present in spades, with NVIDIA DLSS 2 and DLSS 3, along with AMD FSR 2.2 - so your frame rates will at least get a hand in that respect.

Still, we can't quite get over a hard requirement for an RTX 2080 Super, and we're sure we are not alone. Those graphics better be impressive, though to be fair, Immortals of Aveum does indeed look visually excellent from what we've seen thus far.

The game comes out at the start of next week, so we'll be hearing a lot more about how it runs via Steam reviews, no doubt.

Meanwhile, Starfield isn't far off either, debuting on September 6. The game went gold recently, and we just had it all-but-confirmed that unlike Immortals of Aveum, it won't have DLSS support (but it does facilitate FSR).