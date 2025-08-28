Here are the official PC system requirements for Battlefield 6, and they're pretty tame

Battlefield 6 offers 4K support, 21:9 and 32:9 ultrawide monitors, uncapped FPS, and more. RTX 4080 recommended for 1440p at 144FPS on High settings.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 delivers an advanced PC experience with 4K visuals, uncapped framerates, ultrawide monitor support, and over 600 customization options. It requires 16GB RAM and supports NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS upscaling technologies for enhanced performance, launching with native Steam support and robust anti-cheat protection.

Battlefield 6 isn't far away from release now, with EA publishing the PC system requirements for its Call of Duty killer, with 1080p 30FPS enjoyed on a modest GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card. But... if you want 4K 60FPS, 1440p 144FPS, or higher... the system requirements aren't out of control.

EA says that Battlefield 6 will offer "the best PC experience in the history of the franchise" with support for the 4K resolution (this shouldn't even be mentioned, it should be standard for all PC games), support for 21:9 and 32:9 ultrawide gaming monitors, HDR, uncapped framerates, PS5 + Xbox gamepad support on the PC, the ability to create and browse game servers, streamer and incognito mode, and more.

Battlefield 6 will be launching with a flurry of AI upscaling technologies, with support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex. There's also support for Frame Generation, Anti-Aliasing, and Latency reduction using AMD FSR and Intel XeSS upscaling technologies.

At a minimum, you're going to need 16GB of RAM and 55GB of storage, with the minimum requirements for 1080p 30FPS at native (no upscaling) requiring an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or an Intel Arc A380 graphics card.

For 1440p @ 60FPS on High settings and 1080p @ 80FPS+ on Low settings, EA bumps up the requirements to 90GB SSD storage but same 16GB RAM requirement, with an Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, and a slightly higher-end RTX 3060 Ti, RX 6700 XT, or Arc B580 graphics card.

For the Ultra settings with 4K @ 60FPS and 1440p @ 144FPS, a higher-end Core i9-12900K or Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor is recommended, while the GPU requirements go up to the RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX graphics cards.

Battlefield 6 PC goodness:

4K GRAPHICS + UNCAPPED FRAME RATE

4K visuals with uncapped framerates create one of the most fluid, high performance First Person Shooter experiences on the market.

PROTECTED BY JAVELIN ANTI-CHEAT

Our Anti-cheat system has unique modifications designed to safeguard against cheats and hacks specific to the FPS space. Javelin has been built from the ground up by a team of veteran engineers and analysts focused on studying cheating problems for each specific game under EA's umbrella and designing unique features to solve those issues.

It is designed solely to protect against cheats within and outside of kernel mode.

For guidance about Secure Boot, head over to our EA Help article.

ULTRAWIDE MONITOR SUPPORT

Catch every enemy flank with a full view of the battlefield, now with Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) monitor support.

600+ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

From HDR and HUD Scaling, to Camera Settings and Streamer mode, Battlefield 6 comes with the largest suite of customization options we've ever had in the Franchise. Visit our FAQ for more info.

HARDWARE FEATURE SUPPORT:

We support a suite of tech that offers upscaling, Frame Generation, Anti-Aliasing, and Latency reduction (Intel XeSS and AMD FSR)

With the launch of the official PC system requirements, NVIDIA confirms Battlefield 6 will launch with support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex. Using these technologies, all GeForce RTX gamers can accelerate and enhance their experience, making gameplay smoother and more responsive.

