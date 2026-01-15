007 First Light PC system requirements updated, 6GB and 8GB GPUs are now fine

TL;DR: IO Interactive updated 007 First Light's PC system requirements, lowering RAM from 32GB to 16GB and VRAM to 6GB minimum and 8GB recommended. The game supports DLSS 4.5 for enhanced performance at higher resolutions, with detailed specs for 1080p 30/60 FPS gameplay and future updates expected.

Although its release is still a few months out, IO Interactive's 007 First Light was showcased at CES 2026 as part of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX announcements, and we got our first look at the game's PC system requirements. Where, in addition to 1080p 60 FPS being listed under the 'Recommended' header, the VRAM and RAM requirements left many confused.

In a follow-up post on social media, the developers have updated and amended the PC system requirements. "We are providing today an update to the PC system requirements for 007 First Light after the community flagged some inconsistencies in an earlier version of the listing," the post reads, "The earlier mistake was due to an internal miscommunication leading to an older version of the specs to be shared."

And with that, the big difference here is that the overall system memory requirement has been lowered from 32GB to 16GB, with the VRAM requirements for the 'Minimum' and 'Recommended' specs also dropping to 6GB and 8GB, respectively.

The updated PC system requirements for 007 First Light can be found below, with the developer adding that "additional performance targets will be shared closer to launch." This indicates that we'll be getting separate PC system requirements for playing the game at 1440p and 4K with 'Very High' or 'Ultra' graphics settings. As the game will support DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation, including the new DLSS 4.5 update, this will probably be the key way for GeForce RTX owners to hit 60+ FPS at higher resolutions while maintaining image fidelity.

Minimum (1080p 30 FPS)

Processor: Intel Core i5 9500, AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 5700, Intel Arc discrete GPU equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

VRAM: 6 GB

Storage: 80 GB minimum

OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit

Recommended (1080p 60 FPS)