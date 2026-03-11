Crimson Desert PC specs show that it will run on a GeForce GTX 1060

Crimson Desert developer and publisher Pearl Abyss has released the full PC specs and hardware requirements for the game's upcoming March 19, 2026, launch, and the good news is that it's a massive AAA-style open-world game that will be playable on a wide range of rigs. In fact, based on what we're seeing here, aside from unforeseen bugs or other performance-related issues, it's shaping up to be an optimized day-one release.
As expected for a game that will feature a 60 FPS Performance mode (with AMD FSR 3) on the ROG Xbox Ally X, the minimum PC GPU requirement for 1080p at 30 FPS (upscaled from 900p) is a GeForce GTX 1060 or a Radeon RX 5500 XT. Bump that up to running the game natively at 1080p with Low settings, and the GPU requirement changes to either a GeForce GTX 1660 or a Radeon RX 6500 XT.
Yes, even though the game ships with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation support, and supports real-time ray tracing, it'll run just fine without upscaling. However, when it comes to playing at 1080p 60 FPS or 4K 30 FPS with Medium settings, the 'Recommended' spec, you'll need a GeForce RTX 2080 or Radeon RX 6700 XT.
As for the Ultra-equivalent settings, the game will require a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or a Radeon RX 9070 XT for 4K 60 FPS, which would no doubt be the mode that most closely matches the impressive pre-release footage we've seen. Here's a breakdown of the full PC specs and hardware requirements for Crimson Desert, including CPU, RAM, and Storage information.
|Crimson Desert (PC)
|Minimum
|Low
|Recommended
|High
|Ultra
|Graphics Preset
|Minimum
|Low
|Medium
|High
|Ultra
|Performance Specs
|1080p 30 FPS (Upscaled from 900p)
|1080p 30 FPS
|1080p 60 FPS, 4K 30 FPS
|1440p 60 FPS
|4K 60 FPS
|GPU
|GeForce GTX 1060, Radeon RX 5500 XT
|GeForce GTX 1660, Radeon RX 6500 XT
|GeForce RTX 2080, Radeon RX 6700 XT
|GeForce RTX 4070, Radeon RX 7700 XT
|GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, Radeon RX 9070 XT
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 2600X, Intel Core i5 8500
|AMD Ryzen 2600X, Intel Core i5 8500
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600, Intel Core i5 11600K
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, Intel Core i5 12600K
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, Intel Core i5 13600K
|RAM
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit 22H2 or newer
|Windows 10 64-bit 22H2 or newer
|Windows 10 64-bit 22H2 or newer
|Windows 10 64-bit 22H2 or newer
|Windows 10 64-bit 22H2 or newer
|Storage
|150GB (SSD)
|150GB (SSD)
|150GB (SSD)
|150GB (SSD)
|150GB (SSD)