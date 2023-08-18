All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hoping Starfield might still support NVIDIA DLSS? Sadly, it's almost certainly not happening

It looks to be all-but-confirmed that Starfield won't support NVIDIA DLSS, or Intel XeSS, unless a launch day patch seriously surprises us.

We're now pretty certain that Starfield won't be supporting anything but FSR when it comes to boosting frame rates in the game on PC.

As Sebastian Castellanos (a name we see quite commonly chipping in around leaks on X, formerly Twitter) tweeted to say (hat tip to PC Gamer), they have combed through the preload files for Starfield on PC. And there is no sign of NVIDIA DLSS or Intel XeSS support anywhere, sadly.

That means DLSS almost certainly isn't happening, and the lack of any announcement from NVIDIA at this point backs that up, too. Given that the release date of Starfield is less than three weeks away now (the game just went gold, ahead of a September 6 launch for PC and Xbox).

Okay, so in theory, there may still be a slim possibility that somehow DLSS could be dropped in with a launch day patch. That seems like a very unlikely sliver of a chance, but you never know, we suppose.

PC gamers aren't happy about the game going AMD-only for its frame rate boosting tech, as you can't have missed.

FSR 2 support may be all well and good, and yes AMD's tech is commendably open, so NVIDIA and Intel GPUs can still get the benefit. But as Castellanos argues, DLSS is simply a better tech, plain and simple - so for those with NVIDIA GPUs, not being given the chance to use it is a seriously glaring omission, really.

We certainly get where Castellanos is coming from, particularly as Starfield is expected to be a challenging game for GPUs to render. (Although officially, the lowest spec allows for an AMD RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti - that's a bare minimum).

While there is a DLSS mod promised for Starfield, it won't be free, and it obviously will never be as good as a native implementation.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, pcgamer.com, bethesda.net

