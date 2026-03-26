Forza Horizon 6 to support DLSS 4 on day one with ray-traced reflections and global illumination

DLSS 4 is coming to the highly anticipated Forza Horizon 6, the neon racing of Screamer, the creepy horror of Subliminal, and Alan Wake Remastered.

TL;DR: Forza Horizon 6 launches May 19 with full DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and ray-traced reflections and global illumination, requiring RTX 4070 Ti for 1440p 60 FPS ray tracing. Other upcoming games like Screamer, Subliminal, and Alan Wake Remastered also feature DLSS 4 or 4.5 support for enhanced visuals and performance.

Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios' Forza Horizon 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. With the May 19 launch fast approaching, NVIDIA has confirmed that the game will launch with full DLSS 4 support and Multi Frame Generation on day one. This includes NVIDIA Reflex to reduce latency, as well as the latest DLSS Super Resolution for all GeForce RTX gamers.

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In addition to support for ultrawide displays and uncapped frame rates, the game will also launch with real-time ray-traced reflections and ray-traced global illumination (RTGI) to enhance visuals for those with capable hardware. According to Playground Games, to experience the game's digital Japan with ray tracing at 1440p at 60 FPS, you'll need a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. And for 4K, a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

Forza Horizon 6 isn't the only racing game getting DLSS support this week, as the neon anime-inspired drifting of Milestone's Screamer is launching on PC on March 26th with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. The game will also support the latest DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution. Here's a look at DLSS gameplay from Screamer.

DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is also coming to the upcoming March 31 release of Subliminal, a creepy-looking first-person horror game set in nostalgic playground-like locations. This is a game that features "light and perspective-based puzzles" with real-time ray-tracing, so if you've got a capable GeForce RTX graphics card, you can expect a more immersive and scary experience.

Rounding out the DLSS announcements this week is the announcement that Alan Wake Remastered on PC is getting DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution when players select DLSS Performance or Balanced modes. The latest DLSS dramatically improves image quality, and it's great to see Remedy updating this 2021 remaster as it originally launched with DLSS 2 support.