AMD outlines what Ryzen and Radeon hardware you'll need to play Starfield

As part of the new AMD Starfield Game Bundle the company outlines what hardware you'll need to play the game at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K.

As part of AMD's massive Starfield Game Bundle deal that covers all current Ryzen 7000 CPUs as well as Radeon GPU from both the RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 generation (check out the full info here), the company has included some requirements of what you'll need to play the game at the three main desktop gaming resolutions.

Starfield hardware requirement per AMD, image credit: AMD.

As this info comes from a marketing page, it's limited to the brand-new hardware you can pick up to grab a copy of the game, so there's no mention of comparative Intel Core or GeForce RTX products - which is understandable. However, it makes the list a little pointless, as limiting the requirements to CPU, GPU, and motherboard omits that Starfield will require an SSD to play the game.

For the 'Legendary Experience,' AMD describes as "for the no-compromise 4K gamers who want the absolute best Starfield experience," it recommends an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU, and an AMD X670 motherboard. On the opposite end, the 'Heroic Experience' "is for 1080p gamers to experience great visuals and framerates," and AMD recommends an AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 7600 GPU, and the entry-level AMD A620 motherboard.

The requirements highlight that without an official RDNA 3 1440p GPU release, AMD recommends the AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series - which is still available for purchase depending on regional availability. There's still an expectation that AMD will release both a Radeon RX 7800 XT and a Radeon RX 7700 XT sometime this year, and there's a chance either or both will arrive in time for the Starfield Game Bundle.

Finally, if you're after more complete PC hardware requirements for Starfield, here's the most up-to-date info taken from the game's Steam entry. On the plus side, we now know that the recommended specs refer to playing the game at 1440p.

MINIMUM

OS: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

RECOMMENDED