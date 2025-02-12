Assassin's Creed Shadows PC specs, GeForce RTX 4090, DLSS required for Full RT in 4K

Assassin's Creed Shadows PC requirements show that you'll need a pretty powerful rig to max out the visual settings, and that's with DLSS, FSR, or XeSS.

Ubisoft's delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally on track for its March 20 release on PC and consoles. This week, the company announced detailed PC specs and hardware requirements alongside a new trailer showcasing the PC version. Running on the latest version of Assassin's Creed's Anvil engine, it's another major release focusing on ray-traced visuals.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been designed to look good no matter the visual quality setting.

The game's 'Selective Ray Tracing' mode will limit the RT to the game's Hideout base building mode. A GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5700 is recommended for 1080p 30 FPS gameplay with "Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling." This also includes running the game with the 'Low' quality setting. However, as you can see in the image above, the game is designed to look good across all modes.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is launching with support for NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS, including Frame Generation technologies. GeForce GTX 1070 owners will need to run the game with these specs using AMD's or Intel's upscaling solution, as DLSS is limited to GeForce RTX GPUs due to its requirement for AI Tensor Cores.

Ubisoft's PC specs for the game are presented with upscaling and dynamic resolution enabled. On the high end, for the game's 'Extended Ray Tracing' mode with the highest quality ray-traced global illumination and reflections, you'll need a GeForce RTX 4080 for 1440p 60 FPS and a GeForce RTX 4090 for 4K 60 FPS - both with DLSS enabled. Ubisoft doesn't specify if this uses DLSS Quality, Balanced, or Performance.

The 'Standard Ray Tracing' mode is a little more gamer-friendly, with a GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT recommended for 1440p 60 FPS. Turn off ray-tracing or switch back to the 'Selective Ray Tracing' mode, and the GPU requirements lower to the GeForce RTX 2070, Radeon RX 6700 XT, or Intel Arc B580. Again, this is with DLSS, FSR, or XeSS enabled.

Here's a breakdown of Assassin's Creed Shadows PC hardware requirements. Ubisoft notes that the game won't support the Steam Deck at launch as its GPU capabilities don't meet the minimum spec. Like previous entries the game will ship with an in-game benchmark tool.