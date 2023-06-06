Top 17 pieces of technology spotted by our editors at Computex 2023

Computex 2023 was jam packed with juicy announcements, and we have decided to gather what we consider to be our favorite unveilings.
From Monday to Thursday last week the TweakTown team wandered the Computex showroom floor, meeting with companies and their marketing teams to understand what is just around the corner for gamers.
TweakTown founder and director Cameron Wilmot, gaming hardware editor Kosta Andreadis, hardware editor Ryan Gendreau, and science, space, and AI reporter, Jak Connor were demoed countless products, from NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang showcasing GraceHopper on-stage at the NVIDIA press event, to the ASUS booth where we broke the news on the world's first 38-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor.
Each of the TweakTown press team met with different companies and within this article we have consolidated our findings into what each of us thought was our favorite showcased products.