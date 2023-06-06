Top 17 pieces of technology spotted by our editors at Computex 2023

Computex 2023 has finally wrapped up, and we have gathered all of the top pieces of technology that we spotted while walking around the showroom floor.

Computex 2023 was jam packed with juicy announcements, and we have decided to gather what we consider to be our favorite unveilings.

From Monday to Thursday last week the TweakTown team wandered the Computex showroom floor, meeting with companies and their marketing teams to understand what is just around the corner for gamers.

TweakTown founder and director Cameron Wilmot, gaming hardware editor Kosta Andreadis, hardware editor Ryan Gendreau, and science, space, and AI reporter, Jak Connor were demoed countless products, from NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang showcasing GraceHopper on-stage at the NVIDIA press event, to the ASUS booth where we broke the news on the world's first 38-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor.

Each of the TweakTown press team met with different companies and within this article we have consolidated our findings into what each of us thought was our favorite showcased products.

Cameron:

Corsair's new Link system

MSI M570 Pro SSD hitting 14 GB/s

NVIDIA Grace Hopper

NVIDIA ACE

ASUS PG49WCD, a 49-inch OLED super-ultrawide display

Kosta:

ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090

Corsair's Dominator Titanium DDR5 Memory and iCue Link

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim, and more slims coming

MSI 49-inch 32:9 QD-OLED Concept Monitor with 240Hz

Seeing NVIDIA's Grace Hopper up close

Jak:

ASUS ZenBook OLED Fold

ASUS 38-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor (PG38UQ)

Alien PC Mod

ZOTAC's Zbox Pico palm-sized PC (P1430AJ)

Ryan:

Corsair's new Link system

Montech Open Chassis Frame

Lian LI DK-07 Desk Chassis