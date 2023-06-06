All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Top 17 pieces of technology spotted by our editors at Computex 2023

Computex 2023 has finally wrapped up, and we have gathered all of the top pieces of technology that we spotted while walking around the showroom floor.

Top 17 pieces of technology spotted by our editors at Computex 2023
Computex 2023 was jam packed with juicy announcements, and we have decided to gather what we consider to be our favorite unveilings.

Top 17 pieces of technology spotted by our editors at Computex 2023
From Monday to Thursday last week the TweakTown team wandered the Computex showroom floor, meeting with companies and their marketing teams to understand what is just around the corner for gamers.

TweakTown founder and director Cameron Wilmot, gaming hardware editor Kosta Andreadis, hardware editor Ryan Gendreau, and science, space, and AI reporter, Jak Connor were demoed countless products, from NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang showcasing GraceHopper on-stage at the NVIDIA press event, to the ASUS booth where we broke the news on the world's first 38-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor.

Each of the TweakTown press team met with different companies and within this article we have consolidated our findings into what each of us thought was our favorite showcased products.

Cameron:

Corsair's new Link system

MSI M570 Pro SSD hitting 14 GB/s

NVIDIA Grace Hopper

NVIDIA Grace Hopper
NVIDIA ACE

ASUS PG49WCD, a 49-inch OLED super-ultrawide display

ASUS PG49WCD, OLED super-ultrawide display that measures an eye-watering 49 inches of high-definition eye-candy
Kosta:

ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090

ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090
Corsair's Dominator Titanium DDR5 Memory and iCue Link

Corsair's Dominator Titanium DDR5 Memory and iCue Link
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim, and more slims coming

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim, and more slims coming
MSI 49-inch 32:9 QD-OLED Concept Monitor with 240Hz

MSI 49-inch 32:9 QD-OLED Concept Monitor with 240Hz
Seeing NVIDIA's Grace Hopper up close

Seeing NVIDIA's Grace Hopper up close
Jak:

ASUS ZenBook OLED Fold

ASUS ZenBook OLED Fold
ASUS 38-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor (PG38UQ)

ASUS 38-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor (PG38UQ)
Alien PC Mod

Alien PC Mod
ZOTAC's Zbox Pico palm-sized PC (P1430AJ)

ZOTAC's Zbox Pico palm-sized PC (P1430AJ)
Ryan:

Corsair's new Link system

Montech Open Chassis Frame

Montech Open Chassis Frame
Lian LI DK-07 Desk Chassis

Lian LI DK-07 Desk Chassis
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription
