ASUS's world's first 38-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor spotted at Computex 2023

World Exclusive - ASUS is a day away from unveiling the first of its kind 38-inch 4K gaming display, with the company expected to unveil the product fully at Computex 2023 tomorrow.

Introducing the ROG Swift PG38UQ, the world's first 38-inch 4K gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync technology, ASUS's IPS technology that enables a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-Sync to reduce screen tearing, and Display HDR 600. Notably, the coming monitor features improved connectivity with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB Hub and a tripod socket located on the top of the monitor.

ASUS is no stranger to the gaming monitor market, as the company is renowned for producing some of the highest end displays that gamers can get their hands-on. As Computex 2023 continues, we expect to learn more about what ASUS has to offer gamers in terms of slick monitors. As for the PG38UQ, currently there is no word on a release date or price, but we can assume that it will be sometime within the next year.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

When I saw the PG38UQ on the Computex 2023 showroom floor I was impressed at the crystal clear picture, as well as the smoothness of display. Additionally, I would like to believe that gamers will be very happy with a 38-inch 4K 144Hz solution as not many gamers enjoy above 40-inch gaming monitors.

Be sure to stay tuned for more Computex 2023 coverage as the convention continues we will begin to learn more about the newly announced products and what is to come.