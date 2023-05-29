All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS's world's first 38-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor spotted at Computex 2023

ASUS is about announce its worlds first 38-inch 4K gaming monitor that sports a 144Hz refresh rate, IPS technology and 1ms response time.

World Exclusive - ASUS is a day away from unveiling the first of its kind 38-inch 4K gaming display, with the company expected to unveil the product fully at Computex 2023 tomorrow.

Introducing the ROG Swift PG38UQ, the world's first 38-inch 4K gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync technology, ASUS's IPS technology that enables a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-Sync to reduce screen tearing, and Display HDR 600. Notably, the coming monitor features improved connectivity with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB Hub and a tripod socket located on the top of the monitor.

ASUS is no stranger to the gaming monitor market, as the company is renowned for producing some of the highest end displays that gamers can get their hands-on. As Computex 2023 continues, we expect to learn more about what ASUS has to offer gamers in terms of slick monitors. As for the PG38UQ, currently there is no word on a release date or price, but we can assume that it will be sometime within the next year.

When I saw the PG38UQ on the Computex 2023 showroom floor I was impressed at the crystal clear picture, as well as the smoothness of display. Additionally, I would like to believe that gamers will be very happy with a 38-inch 4K 144Hz solution as not many gamers enjoy above 40-inch gaming monitors.

Be sure to stay tuned for more Computex 2023 coverage as the convention continues we will begin to learn more about the newly announced products and what is to come.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

