All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

MSI Spatium M570 Pro PCIe Gen5 SSD delivers over 14 GB/s speeds at Computex 2023

MSI's new SPATIUM M570 Pro series of Gen5 SSDs were at Computex 2023 and we saw the benchmarks results hit over 14.5 GB/s read speeds.

MSI Spatium M570 Pro PCIe Gen5 SSD delivers over 14 GB/s speeds at Computex 2023
Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Announced not that long ago, MSI's new SPATIUM M570 Pro series of Gen5 SSDs featuring the cutting-edge PHISON E26 PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller, 3D NAND flash, and custom-tuned active cooling system promised to deliver record-breaking 14 GB/s read speeds.

MSI's SPATIUM M570 Pro series Gen5 SSD.
Open Gallery 4

MSI's SPATIUM M570 Pro series Gen5 SSD.

At Computex 2023, we saw it in action, where the promise of up to 14 GB/s read speeds was not only true - but sitting at exactly 14,520.75 MB/s read (14.5 GB/s) and 12,409.09 MB/s write. That alone is incredible when you factor in that most PCIe Gen5 offerings currently top out at just over 10 GB/s. However, what really grabbed our attention was that the SSD temperature was only 44 degrees Celsius during the benchmark.

How MSI has managed to keep the new SPATIUM M570 Pro cool won't be a mystery once you take a look at its size, as this is a PCIe Gen5 SSD with a custom cooler that is quite large for an SSD - and it even includes a sizable fan.

MSI's SPATIUM M570 Pro series Gen5 SSD.
Open Gallery 4

MSI's SPATIUM M570 Pro series Gen5 SSD.

It seems that once you get over a certain speed threshold for Gen5 SSDs, the most effective cooling becomes what we see elsewhere in the PC hardware space, heatsinks stacked up high with fans and pipes and all of that.

As a bonus, MSI also showcased two SPATIUM M570 Pro SSDs running together, able to hit a speed of 22 GB/s read and 23 GB/s write. Though notably here, the random numbers weren't that impressive, with MSI noting that further tweaking needed to be done there.

MSI's SPATIUM M570 Pro series Gen5 SSD.
Open Gallery 4

MSI's SPATIUM M570 Pro series Gen5 SSD.

Buy at Amazon

MSI SPATIUM M470 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 1TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.99
$79.99$79.99$79.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/30/2023 at 6:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.