ASUS reveal its amazing 49-inch 144Hz super-ultrawide PG49WCD gaming monitor

If you thought ultra-wides were big, your socks will be blown off by ASUS's brand new ROG Swift PG49WCD OLED gaming monitor.

ASUS is gearing up to announce a bunch of new products at Computex 2023, and we were lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the company's upcoming PG49WCD: an OLED super-ultrawide display that measures an eye-watering 49 inches of high-definition doom.

ASUS has packed an impressive set of specs inside the PG49WCD, featuring a resolution of 5120x1440, an 1800R curve for intense immersive gaming, and a custom heatsink with a graphene rear panel that assists in lowering the operating temperatures, reducing the risk of burn-in.

The specs don't stop there, as the PG49WCD boasts a peak brightness of 1000 nits, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, DisplayHDR True Black 400, and 99% DCI-P3 gamut with 10-bit color reproduction. Furthermore, ASUS has added a built-in Smart KVM switch that enables users to control two devices with a keyboard and mouse.

In terms of connectivity, the PG49WCD features USB 3.2 for fast file transfers. Currently, there is no word on the price or release date for the PG49WCD, but as Computex 2023 continues, we expect to learn more about what ASUS has to offer.

As previously stated, I managed to catch a glimpse of the PG49WCD on the Computex show floor, and boy, was it impressive. I personally have never sat in front of such a wide display, and I can see gamers who particularly enjoy racing games wanting to pick up the PG49WCD for their setups.

