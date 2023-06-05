All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger

Computex 2023 showcased some of the most interesting and creative PC case mods, with some designs taking inspiration from Alien and its facehuggers.

Published
2 minutes & 3 seconds read time

While there were plenty of interesting announcements from various companies at Computex 2023, the case mods were one of the biggest attractions in terms of eye candy.

Special mention: Volcano build
Special mention: Volcano build

The Computex 2023 showroom floor was littered with case mods from modders all around the world. I was lucky enough to be on the showroom floor, and as I met up with companies to discuss their new products, my eyes were constantly being drawn to the impressive designs case modders came up with.

Within this article, I will provide images of my personal favorites I spotted through my three days wandering around the two showroom floors.

Top 10 Case Mods at Computex 2023

1. Alien Egg Case With Facehugger

Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger 25632
Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger 6953
Talk about an eye-catcher. While not having any official name that I could see, the Alien egg case featuring the ready-to-leap facehugger from the iconic Alien franchise, certainly stood out to me as the most impressive case that I came across. The case was featured at the G.Skill booth and comes well equipped with tech specs as well, sporting 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, an Intel Core i7-13700K processor, an ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and a 500GB Samsung 870 EVO SSD.

Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger 89568
2. Beer Dispenser

Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger 10021
Next up has to be the beer dispenser mod that was also located at the G.Skill booth. The sheer engineering and design that went into creating such an aesthetically pleasing mod shouldn't go understated, and in all honesty, at first glance, I thought they were serving free beer at the G.Skill booth. As for specs, the beer dispenser is rocking 64GB of G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM, an Intel Core i7-13700 CPU, an MSI MAG 8760 Tomahawk Wi-Fi motherboard, and an MSI MPG A1000G PCIES.

Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger 7458745
3. Cu Century Engine

Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger 09699
Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger 09685
A glorious steampunk build dubbed the Cu Century Engine comes in at third place for the most impressive mods I spotted at Computex 2023. As you can see, the engine chassis has been custom-made, and KLEVV, or Essencecore, has outfitted the PC with some of its top-shelf memory and storage solutions. KLEVV's CRAS C950 PCIe Gen5x4 M.2 SSD, which sports sequential read speeds of up to 12,000MB/s, and a CRAS V RGB gaming memory that pushes speeds of up to 8,600MT/s at capacities of up to 48GB.

Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger 09691
Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger 09695
Top 3 case mods spotted at Computex 2023 includes an Alien facehugger 09681
This list hardly covers all of the incredible mods I spotted at Computex 2023, but unfortunately, I didn't have enough time to go and photograph. If you are interested in finding more unique case mods showcased at Computex 2023, simply Google "Top case mods at Computex 2023" and check out all the other lists.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

