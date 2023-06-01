Lian Li has new cases, fans, and even a desk at Computex Taipei 2023

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

Lian Li announces new cases, fans with amazing LCD screens, and even a desk! TweakTown checks it all out while at Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

During Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan, Lian Li was there to show off some of their new products, mainly PC cases, which they are quite well known for.

The beautiful gold V3000 plus was built by Stuart Tonks over at GGF Events.
Lian Li SUP 01 Mid-Tower ATX case
Lian Li SUP 01 Mid-Tower ATX case

  • Estimating Launch date: 2023 Q4
  • MSRP: BLACK US$ 144.99

The SUP 01 Mid Tower ATX case can accommodate a front-mounted GPU via a special bracket. Mesh is also present on the front as well as the back side panel to allow for ample airflow. An ARG strip runs along the top of the bottom shroud for accent lighting. An aRGB PCIe 4.0 riser cable will also be included.

Of course, new Uni Fans with LCD screens, who doesn't need screens on all the fans? Comes in reverse, TL, and TL LCD.
UNI FAN SL-INF Reverse blade

  • Estimating Launch date: 2023 Q2
  • MSRP: US$29.99

UNI FAN TL

  • Estimating Launch date: 2023 Q3
  • MSRP: US$109

UNI FAN TL LCD

  • Estimating Launch date: 2023 Q3
  • MSRP: US$129.99
Lian Li is releasing a Vision version of the popular O11 case, but this time without any structural support in the front tempered glass corners.
  • Estimating Launch date: 2023 Q3
  • MSRP: BLACK / WHITE US$ 139.99
The Lian Li DK-07 desk case.
  • Estimating Launch date: TBD
  • MSRP: BLACK TBD

The DK-07 is a unique offering from Lian Li. Not only can a user install a full custom watercooled PC in it, but the DK-07 also has a cup holder that can cool or heat your beverage of choice.

Check for more TweakTown coverage of Computex 2023 here in Taipei, Taiwan.

Ryan joined TweakTown in 2022, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been around the block a time or two. He has always been a gamer through and through, and building PCs started when he took apart his family’s 486 DX2-based PC. He is into everything PC but enjoys building, gaming, and water cooling.

