Lian Li has new cases, fans, and even a desk at Computex Taipei 2023

During Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan, Lian Li was there to show off some of their new products, mainly PC cases, which they are quite well known for.
- Estimating Launch date: 2023 Q4
- MSRP: BLACK US$ 144.99
The SUP 01 Mid Tower ATX case can accommodate a front-mounted GPU via a special bracket. Mesh is also present on the front as well as the back side panel to allow for ample airflow. An ARG strip runs along the top of the bottom shroud for accent lighting. An aRGB PCIe 4.0 riser cable will also be included.
UNI FAN SL-INF Reverse blade
- Estimating Launch date: 2023 Q2
- MSRP: US$29.99
UNI FAN TL
- Estimating Launch date: 2023 Q3
- MSRP: US$109
UNI FAN TL LCD
- Estimating Launch date: 2023 Q3
- MSRP: US$129.99
- Estimating Launch date: 2023 Q3
- MSRP: BLACK / WHITE US$ 139.99
- Estimating Launch date: TBD
- MSRP: BLACK TBD
The DK-07 is a unique offering from Lian Li. Not only can a user install a full custom watercooled PC in it, but the DK-07 also has a cup holder that can cool or heat your beverage of choice.
Check for more TweakTown coverage of Computex 2023 here in Taipei, Taiwan.