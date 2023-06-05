Montech shows several ATX cases, a CPU cooler and a new PSU at Computex 2023

Montech is a newcomer when it comes to Computex, but having reviewed a few Montech products we wanted to see what they had to offer during our trip to Taipei, Taiwan for Computex 2023.
The King 95 can accommodate two 360mm radiators while having support for a single 280mm radiator on the side.
The Sky Two GD is a variant of the Sky Two that we previously reviewed but with three improvements such as a 10mm increased height, 5mm increased space for more cable management, and lastly a swivel glass panel for easier accessibility.
The Open Frame Chassis, just like the name suggests is a completely open mITX chassis. Made from premium CNC aluminum with five modes to configure between.
The Sky Three can now accommodate top and side-supported 360mm radiators, dual tempered glass for full view, and includes four PWM 120mm aRGB fans.
The Sky Two GX is another variant of the Sky Two, this time having three 140mm aRGB fans and a single 120mm aRGB fan included with a mesh front to allow more airflow.
The Air 300 Max, has a small footprint with unlimited potential. Support for dual 280mm radiators, detachable top bracket, quick side metal dust filter, also includes two PWM 140mm aRGB fans as well as a single 120mm aRGB fan.
The X4 has a highly-porosity innovative front dust filter with a 51% ventilation rate. Also has a versatile design with support for a top 280mm radiator and a front 360mm radiator. Having better build quality than the X3 with thicker material. Six pre-installed RGB fans are included, via a daisy chain connection.
The Air 903 Max has a versatile design with top and front support for 360mm radiators. High-Porosity innovative mesh front panel with 51% ventilation rate. Includes three 140mm PWM aRGB fans, one 140mm in the rear.
The DT2T comes with seven copper heat pipes, has a silent operation of under 30dBa, and can dissipate 300 watts TDP.
The Titan PLA is being produced in 750w, 850w, 1000w, and 1200w models. ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 are ready, premium components with high-quality ICs, capacitors, and more.