Montech shows several ATX cases, a CPU cooler and a new PSU at Computex 2023

Montech has been really busy for Computex 2023, and it really shows with it's debut of eight different ATX chassis, along with a new CPU cooler and PSU.

Montech shows several ATX cases, a CPU cooler and a new PSU at Computex 2023
Published
1 minute & 46 seconds read time

Montech is a newcomer when it comes to Computex, but having reviewed a few Montech products we wanted to see what they had to offer during our trip to Taipei, Taiwan for Computex 2023.

The King 95, ATX Mid-Tower Case.
The King 95 can accommodate two 360mm radiators while having support for a single 280mm radiator on the side.

Sky Two GD Mid-Tower ATX case
The Sky Two GD is a variant of the Sky Two that we previously reviewed but with three improvements such as a 10mm increased height, 5mm increased space for more cable management, and lastly a swivel glass panel for easier accessibility.

The Open Frame Chassis, mITX case.
The Open Frame Chassis, just like the name suggests is a completely open mITX chassis. Made from premium CNC aluminum with five modes to configure between.

The Sky Three, Mid-Tower ATX case.
The Sky Three can now accommodate top and side-supported 360mm radiators, dual tempered glass for full view, and includes four PWM 120mm aRGB fans.

The Sky Two GX, Mid-Tower ATX case.
The Sky Two GX is another variant of the Sky Two, this time having three 140mm aRGB fans and a single 120mm aRGB fan included with a mesh front to allow more airflow.

The Air 300 Max, Mid-Tower ATX case.
The Air 300 Max, has a small footprint with unlimited potential. Support for dual 280mm radiators, detachable top bracket, quick side metal dust filter, also includes two PWM 140mm aRGB fans as well as a single 120mm aRGB fan.

The X4, Mid-Tower ATX case.
The X4 has a highly-porosity innovative front dust filter with a 51% ventilation rate. Also has a versatile design with support for a top 280mm radiator and a front 360mm radiator. Having better build quality than the X3 with thicker material. Six pre-installed RGB fans are included, via a daisy chain connection.

The Air 903 Max Mid-Tower ATX case.
The Air 903 Max has a versatile design with top and front support for 360mm radiators. High-Porosity innovative mesh front panel with 51% ventilation rate. Includes three 140mm PWM aRGB fans, one 140mm in the rear.

The DT2T CPU Cooler.
The DT2T comes with seven copper heat pipes, has a silent operation of under 30dBa, and can dissipate 300 watts TDP.

The Titan PLA Platinum-rated PSU.
The Titan PLA is being produced in 750w, 850w, 1000w, and 1200w models. ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 are ready, premium components with high-quality ICs, capacitors, and more.

Ryan joined TweakTown in 2022, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been around the block a time or two. He has always been a gamer through and through, and building PCs started when he took apart his family’s 486 DX2-based PC. He is into everything PC but enjoys building, gaming, and water cooling.

