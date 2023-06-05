All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

MSI showcases a 240Hz 49-inch ultrawide QD-OLED Concept Monitor at Computex

MSI is expanding its range of QD-OLED displays this year and is planning to release a massive 49-inch ultrawide with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate.

MSI showcases a 240Hz 49-inch ultrawide QD-OLED Concept Monitor at Computex
Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

OLED panel technology for PC gaming monitors has been one of the biggest advances in recent years, and MSI is fully embracing the OLED life with a number of new QD-OLED displays on the way. QD-OLED, which adds Quantum Dot technology to deliver a brighter and more colorful image than standard OLED, is quickly becoming the new sought-after OLED display tech.

MSI is expanding its QD-OLED range of gaming displays.
Open Gallery 2

MSI is expanding its QD-OLED range of gaming displays.

On that front, the MEG 342C QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is definitely drool-worthy, offering an ultrawide 3440 x 1440 resolution display with a fast 175Hz refresh rate and an immersive 1800R curve. Throw in the infinite contrast you get from OLED's self-lit pixels (not to mention the nearly instantaneous response times) for pristine black levels, and it's one of the best gaming monitors you can pick up right now.

But, at Computex 2023, MSI had one more QD-OLED display to showcase, a massive 32:9 49-inch display with a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate. This thing is a monster and was one of the show's highlights for me. MSI had this beast of a display connected to a GeForce RTX 4090 powered rig running a full Microsoft Flight Simulator setup with the Top Gun expansion.

After going hands-on (that's my top score in the header image), it's safe to say that it delivered one of the most immersive gaming experiences at Computex 2023. The 240Hz refresh rate meant basically nothing in terms of noticeable motion blur, with everything looking crisp and detailed across all 49 inches of its display area.

MSI noted that as a 'Concept Monitor,' everything outside the display panel was still a work in progress, from the stand to the bezel. All of that is yet to be finalized. No word on pricing for this one other than it is on track for a late 2023 release.

Buy at Amazon

MSI MEG381CQR Plus, 38' Gaming Monitor, 3840 x 1600 (UWQHD+), Rapid IPS, 175Hz, Gsync Ultimate

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1298.56
$1298.56$1399.99$1399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/5/2023 at 9:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.