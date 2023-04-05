AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D leak suggests a CPU that's almost a match for the 7950X3D

Indeed, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is faster in some games, and overall, offers very much the same performance as the more expensive 3D V-Cache flagship.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is released tomorrow (April 6) - with reviews set to arrive later today - but we've just had another last-minute leak that indicates the performance of this CPU will pretty much match the more expensive 7950X3D.

This is the leaked slide from AMD showing how the Ryzen 7 7800X3D stacks up to the 7950X3D (Image Credit: VideoCardz)

The leaked slide aired by VideoCardz, which is purportedly straight from AMD's launch materials - apply all the usual caveats around rumors here, by the way, though we've seen another slide from the tech site too (we'll come back to that) - shows how the 7800X3D performs compared to the 7950X3D in 1080p resolution (with high graphics details).

Going by the AMD benchmarks across a raft of games, the 7800X3D offers 92% to 113% of the performance level of the 7950X3D, despite the gulf in price between the two chips.

The 7800X3D lags behind a bit in some games, with Cyberpunk 2077 being the worst offender in that regard, where the imminent X3D processor is 8% slower than the 7950X3D. It's 6% slower in F1 2021 and Dirt 5, too.

Interestingly, the 7800X3D matches the performance of the 7950X3D in CS:GO and Dota 2, and in some cases, the former CPU is even faster. The 7800X3D is 3% quicker in Horizon: Zero Dawn, for example, and a whopping 13% faster in Far Cry 6.

Overall, this appears to be a strong showing for the 7800X3D, especially considering that it outdoes the flagship 7950X3D in a few cases - perhaps due to quirks with individual games and the CCD they're using with the latter 16-core processor.

Remember, the existing higher-end Ryzen 7000X3D models have two chiplets (CCDs), one of which has the 3D V-Cache on top, the other a higher boost speed, so there can be complications in terms of which CCD is used to run any given game. However, the 7800X3D doesn't have these wrinkles to iron out, as it's a single 8-core chip.

That could well mean gamers who want the surest and simplest experience - and certainly less tech-savvy types who don't want to get into the details of having to consider and fine-tune CCD usage - will see the 7800X3D as the definite top 3D V-Cache chip to go with. Particularly as the performance levels between this CPU and the flagship 7950X3D seem so closely pitched on average, as we see here.

Raptor Lake outgunned?

As we mentioned before, VideoCardz also showed another leaked slide earlier this week which demonstrated that the 7800X3D outguns Intel's Core i9-13900K, another seriously impressive achievement.

Indeed, in one game, the 7800X3D was no less than (up to) 30% faster than Intel's Raptor Lake flagship (well, the 13900KS aside). That game was Horizon: Zero Dawn, a title that AMD's 7800X3D is clearly well suited to.

The hype is certainly building around the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but we'll need to see independent reviews to really know how compelling this processor will turn out to be.

If the CPU performs as well as expected, though, there could be a further complication around the launch of the 7800X3D - stock may sell out fast, particularly as this is the X3D chip most gamers have been waiting for.

And if that happens and scalpers get in on the action, it'll be yet another messy hardware launch where price tags get jacked up above the MSRP, partly negating some of the value proposition of the 7800X3D, at least to begin with.