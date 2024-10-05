AMD Ryzen 9800X3D benchmark suggests this won't be just a great gaming CPU, but an all-rounder

Leaked benchmark for Cinebench shows big single-core, and even bigger multi-core, gains for the Ryzen 9800X3D and also the 9950X3D processor.

We've caught a glimpse of a leaked benchmark for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, supposedly the initial 3D V-Cache processor that'll go on sale, and it's promising - though not in the way you might expect.

Mainly because this isn't a gaming benchmark, but a Cinebench result for the Ryzen 9800X3D (and 9950X3D, too) - so you may think that's not all that relevant to X3D chips which are really desired due to their PC gaming prowess.

Well, that's true to an extent, but there are buyers of models like the popular 7800X3D in the past who have lamented that the CPU might be top-notch for gaming, but for everyday workloads it isn't all that hot.

However, if this Cinebench R23 leak posted on X by CodeCommando (as noticed by VideoCardz) is correct, that could all be changing with the 9800X3D.

The leaker (add seasoning as ever) contends that the '8-core Ryzen 9000X3D' model - referring indirectly to the 9800X3D, and apparently this is the way the source put it - hit a single-core result of around 2,145, and multi-core of 23,315.

As VideoCardz points out, that means the 9800X3D is around 20% faster than the 7800X3D for single-core, and closing on 30% quicker for multi-core. That would be a major leap for performance in non-gaming tasks, and it could make the Ryzen 9800X3D a much more desirable CPU for those who don't just purely play games on their PC.

No cache penalty for general performance?

We also see that the Ryzen 9950X3D runs along similar lines, though it doesn't provide quite as much of a boost over the 7950X3D - it's 10% and 17% quicker for single-core and multi-core respectively. This means that it's around as fast as the vanilla Ryzen 9950X in Cinebench, and the overall signs here point to the 3D V-Cache not really slowing down these next-gen X3D chips for general performance (the sacrifice previously accepted due to the cache, essentially).

As we've already noted, we need to take this purported conclusion with some caution. At the moment, this is just a leak, and it isn't from one of the regular hardware leakers on X either (though CodeCommando was on the money with recent Ryzen 9000 spillage).

Furthermore, even if this is correct, we need to see third-party benchmarking to be sure that the 9000X3D silicon really performs as this leak suggests. People are already quite wary due to the disappointment around Ryzen 9000 processors, and how AMD's benchmarking didn't square up with independent testing, so there will be more cynicism floating around than usual regarding the 9000X3D family, you can bank on that.

Or to put it another way, AMD can't afford to mess this next-gen X3D launch up.