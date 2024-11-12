AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D tested against 7800X3D, 9700X, 7700X: all locked at 4.8GHz

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D tested against the 7800X3D, 9700X, and 7700X processors all at a fixed 4.8GHz frequency... check out the results!

TL;DR: AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, based on Zen 5 architecture, is 14% faster than the 7800X3D due to second-generation 3D V-Cache technology. Tests showed the 9800X3D is 43% faster than the 9700X, while the 7800X3D. AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, based on Zen 5 architecture, is 14% faster than the 7800X3D due to second-generation 3D V-Cache technology. Tests showed the 9800X3D is 43% faster than the 9700X, while the 7800X3D.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has been compared to the 7800X3D, 9700X, and 7700X processors all locked at a 4.8GHz frequency... the perfect comparison.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

ComputerBase tested four different models for the test, each of the processors used had a single CCD (Core Complex Die) with 8 cores and 16 threads: this includes the 9800X3D and 9700X which are 8C/16T chips based on Zen 5, while the 9700X and 7700X are 8C/16T chips based on Zen 4.

ComputerBase tested the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor to find out why the new 9800X3D is 14% faster than the 7800X3D... whether it was the new Zen 5 architecture, the CPU frequency, or the second-generation 3D V-Cache technology from AMD.

The tests found that it was more complex than just lowering the CPU clock speeds, with a bug preventing reviewers from adjusting the multiplier on the 9800X3D -- so they applied a 500MHz CPU clock offset -- achieving the effect ComputerBase intended.

The 7800X3D doesn't support overclocking and multiplier adjustments, but the new 9800X3D does... the 7800X3D was downclocked by 250MHz down to 4.8GHz... now we have a direct comparison between the 9800X3D and 7800X3D @ 4.8GHz.

ComputerBase tested the AMD Ryzen processors on a common platform: using an ASUS ROG X670E Hero motherboard and DDR5-5200 memory. The tests include Anno 1800, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, F1 24, Homeworld 3, Horizon Forbidden West, and Starfield.

The test sshow that the 7800X3D is 37% faster than the 7700X, while the new 9800X3D is a slightly bigger 43% faster than the 9700X. Impressive to see. ComputerBase also noted that even at stock settings, the Zen 5 + Zen 4 X3D processors have a 15% performance difference, which confirms that the new X3D processors gain more from cache than they do from pure CPU clock frequencies.