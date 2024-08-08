AMD gaming bundle - two free games when you purchase a Ryzen 7000 CPU or Radeon RX 7000 GPU

Purchase an eligible Ryzen 7000 Series GPU or Radeon RX 7000 Series GPU and get two games: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening.

AMD has a new gaming bundle for those looking to pick up a new Ryzen CPU or Radeon GPU. Eligible customers will receive two new PC games to play - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening. Both are visually impressive titles arriving later this year. However, the deal doesn't apply to AMD's new Zen 5 desktop Ryzen 9000 Series.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, image credit: Saber Interactive, Focus Entertainment

Eligible desktop products include any Ryzen 7000 Series CPU from the Ryzen 7 7700 and above or any Radeon RX 7000 Series GPU from the Radeon RX 7600 XT and above. The gaming bundle also applies to laptops, but these will need to include a Ryzen 7000 Series processor and a mobile Radeon RX 7600S or RX 7700S graphics card.

The deal is available to customers everywhere, including North American retailers such as Amazon and Newegg. For the games, hit the jump to check out trailers alongside the complete list of eligible products.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the highly anticipated sequel from Saber Interactive. It is an action-heavy third-person shooter that sees players fighting off 'relentless Tyranid swarms' in the name of the Space Emperor. Out September 10, 2024, early impressions on this one have been positive, so it's great to see it bundled with Ryzen and Radeon products.

Unknown 9: Awakening is the more, well, 'unknown' of the two games, but it features some impressive visuals for a sci-fi-heavy globe-trotting action-adventure.

The latest AMD game bundle runs from August 6, 2024, to October 5, 2024. Here's the complete list of eligible products.