AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is NOT the top model, features 20GB GDDR6 memory

AMD will be detailing its upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards in just over a weeks time, but now we're hearing more about the new Radeon RX 7900 XT... where it will feature 20GB of GDDR6 memory, but get this: it's not the flagship model.

The new information on AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card comes from Wccftech, which is reporting that the Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT "is reportedly not the flagship model". Inside, their sources tease that 20GB of memory will be included, running alongside the next-gen Navi 31 GPU with the 20GB GDDR6 memory spread out on a 320-bit memory bus.

We were expecting more VRAM on AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7000 series GPU, but Wccftech is reporting that the Radeon RX 7950 XT will feature the full 24GB of GDDR6 memory on the larger 384-bit memory bus.

NVIDIA's unleashing of the next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card a few weeks ahead of AMD might have given Team Red time to adjust their specs before the November 3 unveiling. The previous rumors of AMD's flagship RDNA 3-based graphics card had the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7950 XT spooling around in the rumor mill, but we haven't been hearing about the "RX 7950 XT" recently.

Now, we're hearing about the Radeon RX 7950 XT that will be the flagship GPU... with 24GB GDDR6 on a 384-bit memory bus, while the Radeon RX 7900 XT will be a cut-down version with 20GB GDDR6 on a 320-bit memory bus. AMD could be fighting (and maybe beating) the GeForce RTX 4090 with its Radeon RX 7950 XT, while the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB could be battling the new Radeon RX 7900 XT.

This would mean the Radeon RX 7900 XT with its 20GB GDDR6 memory would have more VRAM than the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB, and fall in between the RX 7900 XT (20GB) and RX 7950 XT (24GB) as well as the RTX 4090 (24GB). Looks like things are lining up perfectly for November 3.

AMD will be hosting its Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" reveal event next week on November 3, be sure to tune in!