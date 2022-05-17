AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT: Navi 31 GPU rumored codename is 'Plum Bonito'
AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU reportedly codenamed 'Plum Bonito', PCIe 5.0-capable GPU will power flagship Radeon RX 7000 series GPU.
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture will debut later this year, with the introduction of the flagship Navi 31 GPU that we're now hearing is codenamed "Plum Bonito".
The new codename Plum Bonito GPU is the Navi 31 ASIC board according to leaker "Kepler", who recently said that the Navi 31-based purported Radeon RX 7950 XT graphics card will arrive on the next-gen PCIe 5.0 interface. We can also see that a Navi 31 board is reportedly called "Gemini" which could be a dual-GPU version of Navi 31 (workstation-class GPU possibly).
But if you look close, the next-next-gen Navi 41 GPU was teased in very early form as "gfx1200". AMD's current-gen Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards are based on the RDNA 2 GPU architecture, while next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards will be powered by the RDNA 3 GPU architecture. After that, we have the Radeon RX 8000 series powered by RDNA 4... of which we're now being teased.
Oh boy. Bring on the next-gen, and next-next-gen GPU battles.
AMD launched the first PCIe 4.0-based GPU with its RDNA-based Radeon RX 5000 series, and the first PCIe 3.0-based Radeon HD 7000 series GPUs... and now into the warm, huge bandwidth arms of PCIe 5.0 x16 which offers a huge 128GB/sec (up from 64GB/sec on PCIe 4.0 x16 and 32GB/sec on PCIe 3.0 x16).
